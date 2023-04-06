Modern Warfare 2's DMZ adds new 'barter system' and 'workbench' with Season 3 update 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Season 3 is scheduled to launch on April 12 and will bring in a plethora of content for both games, including Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

Since its launch, DMZ has allowed developers to set challenges for players to unlock enticing awards such as new weapons and unique blueprints. The mode has received regular updates, with Building 21 being the latest major addition. With Season 3, DMZ is set to get a couple more features, including a new Barter System and Workbench.

Upgrade weapons and trade items mid-game in DMZ matches in Modern Warfare 2 Season 3

DMZ Infiltration in Al Mazrah and Ashika Island will add a few more missions for operators in Season 3 as a new faction joins the area. According to the blog, "A Mysterious Newcomer" is in a deadlock over the secrets of Building 21 alongside While Lotus, Black Mous, and Crown.

It's worth noting that two new bosses will also be added to Modern Warfare 2's DMZ mode. Upon defeating these bosses, players will reward players with unique loot, such as weapon blueprints or a method to unlock upcoming weapons, including the FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle and Cronen Squall Battle Rifle.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



More intel on an upcoming MP map set under the cover of night



More intel on an upcoming MP map set under the cover of night

Plus, Resurgence is coming to Al Mazrah at launch and Plunder + Warzone Ranked Play coming later in season. Standby for all the details about Season 03 in the Roadmap tomorrow.

Furthermore, a new Barter System will be part of the maps in DMZ, although the exact details have not been revealed yet. Players will seemingly be able to bring items to the Buy Stations across the map and trade them for other items that would be of more use to them.

Currently, all valuable items that operators find while looting in DMZ have only one use, to be sold in Buy Stations for cash. Now, it may be possible to trade a few specific valuable items for powerful weapons. Players will most likely be able to trade contraband weapons for other preferred weapons.

According to the game's developers,

"For a nominal Cash fee, the Workbench allows an Operator to add attachments they have unlocked for the Contraband’s weapon platform onto a piece of Contraband or remove them piece by piece."

Lastly, 'Workbenches' across DMZ maps will also be added, allowing players to add or replace attachments for their Contraband weapons or remove them as they wish. Mid-game, Modern Warfare 2 players can edit their guns to make them perform as per their preference. However, doing so will cost players a 'nominal fee.' The details for the same have not been fully revealed yet.

Season 3 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will go live on April 12 on all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

