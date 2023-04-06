Warzone 2's Season 3 officially showcases Plunder and Ranked modes

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been out for more than four months now, and it has seen regular content updates that added new content to this title. However, one of the most anticipated modes called Ranked Play will arrive next week, with the launch of Season 3. Call of Duty's official YouTube channel released the upcoming season's first trailer, which confirmed various additions to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, including the aforementioned mode and Plunder.

The new season is named Alejandro v. Valeria, as the story focuses on the two going against each other. Here are more details on the aforementioned modes.

Warzone 2 Ranked Play and Plunder Mode is confirmed to release with Season 3

Ranked Play and Plunder had already been announced by the developers and were expected added to the game in "Season 3 or beyond." However, this trailer confirmed that the modes were arriving in the upcoming update. That said, the video does not mention the exact release dates for the modes, meaning they can also be added with Season 3 Reloaded in May 2023. It's also worth noting that both Plunder and Ranked Play will be unavailable immediately after the third season's update is launched.

Details regarding the modes have not been revealed by Raven Software, but Warzone 2 Ranked Play will seemingly follow the same system Modern Warfare 2 does, featuring a Skill Rating for each player — which starts from Bronze and goes all the way up to Iridescent. Moreover, SR offers a special rank to the Top 250 players with 10,000+ SR.

The Plunder game mode was first introduced in Warzone 1 in March 2020 and lasts 30 minutes. In it, the team that collects one million cash first by completing contracts and looting wins. If no squad reaches the cash limit, the side with the highest amount of money in hand will win when the timer ends.

Season 3 of Warzone 2 is scheduled to release on April 12 on all platforms, including the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

