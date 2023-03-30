Modern Warfare 2's next Ranked Play playlist has a change of plans, Treyarch updates new ruleset

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was officially released in October last year, and ever since its release, a ranked mode was rumored to be added to the game. With the launch of Season 2 on February 15, the brand new ranked mode was finally introduced and has been well-received by the community.

Recently, Treyarch Studios, the development team that's responsible for the Ranked Mode in the game, has announced that some interesting changes will soon be made to the competitive mode's playlist after the completion of a few tests since the release of the new map, Himmelmatt Expo.

Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play's map pool has been adjusted

Every week in Modern Warfare 2, a playlist update goes live, changing the main modes and maps for players to access quickly. This is done just so that the player base gets different combinations of maps and modes to play and keep the overall gameplay fresh.

Subsequently, this week's Ranked Mode has received a few changes that have adjusted the map pool. Unlike the casual modes, these changes are uncommon in nature and aren't released every week. Furthermore, the modes that are available on specific maps have been changed slightly as well.

These new changes will affect the official Call of Duty League as well as the maps and modes that professional players get to veto and compete in. As a result, the next stage of the CDL will be played on the latest patch of the game.

Treyarch Studios @Treyarch



Keep Himmelmatt Expo Control

Remove Al Bagra Fortress Control

Remove Himmelmatt Expo Search and Destroy Infinity Ward @InfinityWard



This week in #MWII Ranked Play: Ranked Play map pool adjustments are now live!

Keep Himmelmatt Expo Control

Remove Al Bagra Fortress Control

Remove Himmelmatt Expo Search and Destroy

The changes include Al Bagra Fortress' Control game mode being removed from the playlist and being replaced with Himmelmatt Expo Control. Furthermore, Himmelmatt Expo Search and Destroy has been removed from the playlist as well.

Himmelmatt Expo was released with the Season 2 Reloaded update on March 15 and was added to Ranked Play upon launch for the developers to test out the map for competitive play. Initially, the plan was to remove the map from all competitive play on March 30 as testing concludes, but Treyarch Studios has decided to keep the map in the Control map pool for the time being.

The rules for competitive Modern Warfare 2 are generally adjusted over time, but there's no schedule as to when these changes will be implemented, with maps and modes potentially being changed at a later date.

Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to be released on April 15, 2023, on all platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

