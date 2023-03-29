Legendary Intervention sniper is rumored to appear in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Since the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in October and Warzone 2 a couple of weeks later, only five new weapons have been added to the game. Season 2 is currently underway, with the next season scheduled to release on April 15.

As the date for the next major update comes closer, a few leaks have shown up that hint at the legendary Intervention Sniper Rifle from Modern Warfare 2 (2009) being added to the 50+ weapons arsenal of the title.

Data miners find files that point towards Intervention being added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The M200 Intervention is a bolt-action sniper rifle that was first featured in Modern Warfare 2 (2009) and was also in Infinite Warfare (2016) but hasn't been in any other games that are not remastered versions. Its specialty was its ability to get one-shot kills even through walls, thanks to its high bullet velocity, damage range, and damage output.

It is known to be one of the most overpowered weapons in the franchise's history, and if it is to be re-introduced to the latest titles, Infinity Ward will most likely balance it to match the current meta and not make it as strong as before.

As per Task Force Leakers 141, which is a reliable source for leaks as seen previously, a few files have been found in the latest build of the game that has revealed the inclusion of a possible Intervention sniper being re-introduced to the Call of Duty franchise sometime soon, which could be Season 3 or beyond.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone New data mines point to the Intervention being added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 at some point New data mines point to the Intervention being added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 at some point 👀 https://t.co/YUqWz6OjPs

"iw9_sn_india" is the codename for the Intervention Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 that's been found in the data mining of the latest files of both games. A total of 17 names of future weapons have been found in the game files, including code names for Famas, Uzi, Kali Sticks, and more.

If this weapon is added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, the possibility of one-shot sniper rifles returning is high, which could change the meta of both the battle royale and multiplayer game modes. However, it's important to note that leaks are not confirmed and are subject to change.

Season 3 is set to launch on April 15 on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

