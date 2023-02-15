Warzone 2 will include a Ranked and Plunder Mode from Season 3 onwards

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will start its second season on February 15 and is bringing in a plethora of content, including three new weapons, a resurgence mode on Ashika Island, a new battle pass, and more.

Activision has already revealed some of its plans for the third season of Warzone 2, which is still far from being released. Another major update for the battle royale title will be released mid-way through the new season called Season 2 Reloaded, which will include various bug fixes, weapon balancing, and more content, however, the developers have not revealed its details.

🪂 Warzone Ranked Season 02 is almost live, and there’s even more on the way. Here’s a taste of what’s nextSeason 02 Reloaded:New Core 6v6 Multiplayer MapNew RAID episodeNew Multiplayer ModesSeason 03 and beyond:GunfightPlunder🪂 Warzone Ranked Season 02 is almost live, and there’s even more on the way. Here’s a taste of what’s next 👇Season 02 Reloaded:🗻 New Core 6v6 Multiplayer Map🚨 New RAID episode🔥 New Multiplayer ModesSeason 03 and beyond:🔫 Gunfight💰 Plunder🪂 Warzone Ranked

The game's publishers have officially announced that Plunder and a new Ranked Mode will be added to Warzone 2 from Season 3 and beyond. As the wording is quite vague, it cannot be confirmed that both modes will be added at the beginning of Season 3 as they can be featured in future major updates such as Season 3 Reloaded and Season 4.

Plunder mode in Warzone 2 Season 3 is expected to be similar to Warzone 1

The new Ranked Mode is set to be launched for Modern Warfare 2 with the release of Season 2, which has eight divisions: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crimson, Iridescent, and Top 250. The divisions are based on the player's SR milestones ranging from 0 to 10,000+.

A similar system will also possibly be used for Warzone 2, and the SR will be based on the player's performance, which will consider kills, wins, assists, and total time alive.

Plunder is expected to be similar to what it was in Warzone 1, where players must collect the highest amount of money by performing various activities and contracts. All players have unlimited lives but lose cash for each death, and the match ends when time runs out, the winner being the team with the most cash.

None of the details have been confirmed for the mentioned modes for Warzone 2, as the publishers have announced this as part of marketing for the upcoming Season 2 of the game. The speculated date for the release of Season 3 is around May 15, as each season for Call of Duty titles lasts two to three months.

Season 2 of the battle royale title is set to be released on February 15 at 9 AM PT globally. The pre-load for the same is available right now on various platforms.

