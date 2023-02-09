The second season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is set to launch on February 15, 2023. It will bring in a plethora of content, including a new map, several new weapons coupled with bug fixes, and more.

Combat Records is a Call of Duty feature that tracks the player's statistics, including kills, deaths, assists, wins, losses, and more in-depth numbers, such as kills from different weapons. It has been a part of every game consistently at launch but is finally to be introduced to Warzone 2 three months after launch.

Previously, the Combat Records feature was supposed to launch with the Season 1 Reloaded update but was delayed by Infinity Ward due to the accuracy of the data population.

Now, according to a Call of Duty blog post, it has been announced that the feature will be added to Warzone 2 on February 15 with Season 2.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Breaking: Warzone 2.0 Combat Records will be live in game with Season 02 launch. It will only track stats from Season 02 onwards. Breaking: Warzone 2.0 Combat Records will be live in game with Season 02 launch. It will only track stats from Season 02 onwards.

However, it has also been revealed that the feature will only be tracking the statistics starting in Season 2. This means that none of the player's statistics from November 16, 2022, to February 15, 2023, will be made available.

Players' kills, deaths, wins, losses, and more will not be included in the Combat Records feature, and the statistics will start tracking afresh from Season 2 onwards.

Similarly, when it was announced that the Combat Records feature would be added with the Season 1 Reloaded update, it was also revealed that none of the statistics have been getting tracked. This resulted in severe backlash from the fans then, and a similar outcome is probable for this news as well.

Confirmed for Season 2?? Someone from my game sent this to me and said he game bugged for a minute and he got to see BR stats and leaderboardsConfirmed for Season 2?? Someone from my game sent this to me and said he game bugged for a minute and he got to see BR stats and leaderboards 👀Confirmed for Season 2?? 👀👀 https://t.co/bZJTRsiLaC

Could the arrival of the Combat Records feature in Warzone 2 be delayed again?

Timmy2Cans @Timmy2Cans @CallofDuty YESSS LETS GOO!!! COMBAT RECORDS!! This is amazing now well be able to see how many wins we have and stuff! This is truly a new level of innovation and you guys continue to surprise us everyday with these amazing updates! THANK YOU CALL OF DUTY!! @CallofDuty YESSS LETS GOO!!! COMBAT RECORDS!! This is amazing now well be able to see how many wins we have and stuff! This is truly a new level of innovation and you guys continue to surprise us everyday with these amazing updates! THANK YOU CALL OF DUTY!!

There is a small chance that the Combat Records feature will be delayed again, as the developers have had plenty of time to iron out all the bugs and glitches. A recent bug encountered by a Warzone 2 player resulted in the game displaying battle royale combat records and leaderboards. This confirms that the feature has already been added to the game and will be enabled with Season 2.

The Season 2 update will go live on February 15, 9:00 am PT. It will bring Ashika Island, a new map designed for resurgence mode, changes to the battle royale, improved DMZ mode, and more to the game.

