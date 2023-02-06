How does Warzone 2 DMZ Season 2 reset affect the players?

Call of Duty announced that all player progression in Warzone 2's DMZ will be reset and refreshed. The developers didn't go in-depth to explain what this meant. This has led to controversy within the community. Thankfully, recent updates have provided clarity to the situation.

Call of Duty Warzone 2's DMZ mode is a first for the series. It is an Escape from Tarkov-like mode where players drop into the Exclusion Zone to loot, complete missions, survive, and exfiltrate. Although it sounds simple on paper, the mode is difficult and can be complicated.

Players who spent hours grinding and acquiring loot were surprised by the news of the progression reset. However, Call of Duty has cleared up the situation, and it doesn't seem as bad as fans thought it would be.

DMZ progression reset in Warzone 2 Season 2 explained

The previous announcements of the DMZ progression refresh had players concerned. However, they finally have some clarity on the situation. According to the official Call of Duty blog, the post titled "The path to Season 02 DMZ update," the resets won't be as harsh as players assumed.

Here's how the Warzone 2 DMZ refresh will impact the game in Season 2:

All Contraband Weapon Inventories will be reset to their initial state. Key Inventories will be emptied. Faction missions and mission progress will be reset to make way for an updated set of missions that includes all Exclusion Zones (Al Mazrah, Building 21, and Ashika Island) Unlocked Insured Weapon Slots from previous Faction Mission progress will not be reset. Except for Contraband and Keys, all Season 01 missions and boss enemy rewards, such as previously acquired Al Mazrah weapons case rewards, will not be reset.

Not only did the developers shed light on the situation, but they also explained the reasons behind the reset. The following section covers all reasons mentioned in the post.

Reasons for DMZ progression reset in Warzone 2

Fans expected Season 2 to arrive with massive changes. The upcoming Season, scheduled for February 1, 2023, was delayed by two weeks as the developers wanted more time to work on several changes entailing all the modes - Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and DMZ.

The progression reset is part of the Season 2 DMZ update. The developers cited the following reasons for the refresh:

1) Mission progression was too difficult in Season 1. Hence, they are balancing the challenges and time requirements of each mission in Season 2.

2) Key Stash can now hold mission items that players must collect from one Exclusion Zone and bring to another. According to the developers, this will enable them to form missions that involve players moving across other DMZ maps.

The reset won't harm a player's progression too harshly. Moreover, with a new DMZ map and cross-map missions, DMZ Season 2 has the potential to be the greatest mode Call of Duty has delivered in recent years.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are available on PC (Steam and Battle.net), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

