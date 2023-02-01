Will Warzone 2's Ashika Island be playable in DMZ?

Call of Duty recently announced a new Resurgence map called Ashika Island for Warzone 2. Resurgence is a highly requested game mode. While it was present in the previous iteration of Warzone, the mode was absent throughout Season 1 of the current battle royale title.

Warzone 2, instead of having a Resurgence mode, launched with DMZ. This is an Escape from Tarkov-like mode where players drop into the Exclusion Zone, loot, survive, and exfiltrate. DMZ can be highly intense as players fight off AI combatants and natural enemies.

The mode has developed its cult. However, with the recent news of Ashika Island arriving at Warzone 2, fans of DMZ have been wondering if they will enjoy the new island map as their Exclusion Zone.

Ashika Island will be accessible in Warzone 2's DMZ

As revealed by the announcement post, the new Resurgence map of Ashika Island will be available on DMZ. Call of Duty's official Twitter handle posted a picture of the map along with the caption:

"Drop into the new free-to-play Call of Duty #Warzone2 small map featuring Resurgence and DMZ gameplay on February 15."

This confirms that Ashika Island will be playable in both Warzone 2's battle royale and DMZ modes. Although the developers haven't revealed details on how to access the map, players speculate that it will allow users to pick between Al Mazrah, Building 21, and Ashika Island before deploying.

The island map is much smaller in scale. Since it is a Resurgence map, it will allow for fast-paced and intense combat. Despite its small size, the map contains a variety of areas or points of interest. Seven points of interest have been identified thus far. They are as follows:

Residential

Shipwreck

Tsuki Castle

Port Ashika

Town Center

Oganikku Farms

Beach Club

All these locations are unique in their way. This enables different forms of engagement to shine. While some areas will demand the best of players in showcasing their close-quarter combat capabilities, other locations will require them to demonstrate their long-range shooting accuracy.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. https://t.co/G80TiutG62

Fans of both DMZ and the battle royale modes will be able to access the map at the beginning of Season 2. The upcoming Season was scheduled to release on February 1, 2023. But the developers delayed it by two weeks, citing several changes they will bring. Season 2 is now scheduled for February 15, 2023.

This is all there is to know about the Resurgence map. Fans of DMZ are elated that they will now be able to enjoy their favorite game mode on a smaller map. Currently, Al Mazrah and Building 21 are the locations players can choose from as their Exclusion Zone. Al Mazrah is wide and open, while Building 21 is a closed biological laboratory.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

