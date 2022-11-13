What is Exclusion Zone in Warzone 2.0's DMZ mode?

Vital intel about Warzone 2.0's DMZ mode just dropped, unveiling various aspects related to the anticipated inclusion. DMZ is Call of Duty's take on an Escape from Tarkov-like experience that sees players being dropped onto Al Mazrah. Their main goal is to loot and get out of the Exclusion Zone. Subsequently, they can get some valuable rewards.

DMZ is a first for COD. Earlier, the series experimented with the Battle Royale genre through Warzone, which was a massive success. With the new title in the franchise fast approaching, the creators are going all out and bringing fans game modes never before seen in Call of Duty. This article offers necessary information on what the Exclusion Zone in Warzone 2.0's DMZ mode is.

Everything fans need to know about Exclusion Zone in Warzone 2.0's DMZ mode

DMZ is primarily a trio-based game mode. However, users have the option to play solo or with one teammate by turning off the Squad Fill option. The mode takes place in the Exclusion Zone, an area on Al Mazrah. In DMZ, players will be able to partner up with enemy teams to ensure they have an easier time playing it.

Players will infiltrate the Exclusion Zone and loot various items. But they will only get to keep them if they escape the area with those items in their backpack. They can use this loot later on when they visit the zone again to complete their Faction missions.

Infinity Ward, through its blog, recently revealed information about DMZ and its numerous components. The company offered a brief introduction to the mode, what players should expect from it, and how Warzone 2.0's new game mode works.

The creators define the mode as:

"DMZ is an open-world, narrative-focused extraction mode where Operator squads have free rein to complete faction-based missions, take on additional side objectives, engage with enemy Operators or AI combatants, and search for valuable items, all while fighting to survive toward exfiltration."

There will be no circle collapse in DMZ, unlike in the Battle Royale mode, but players will need to check for radiation as well as the occasional sandstorm. The developers have hinted that players might be able to find the source of these disturbances within the Exclusion Zone.

Players in Exclusion Zone (Image via Activision)

According to the claims of those that made the game, a range of items will be accessible within the Exclusion Zone, meaning gamers can expect combat gear inside police stations or military outposts. Similarly, healing and medical items will be found in bathroom cabinets and hospitals.

Apart from looting, users can take up contracts or complete side missions available in the Exclusion Zone. The former will range from activating a SAM Turret or a UAV Tower, freeing hostages, eliminating targets, and more.

Gamers can explore the Exclusion Zone as they like in search of missions or loot. However, some places will be locked. To access them, users must find and acquire keys.

This is all there is to know about Exclusion Zones in Warzone 2.0's DMZ mode. Newcomers to the series and veterans alike are now eagerly waiting to try out the mode as it is a first for the franchise.

The highly anticipated DMZ mode goes live this November 16 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1 on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

