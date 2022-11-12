How to earn free weapon blueprints in Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 matches will take place in a fictional location called Al Mazrah. Here, AI combatants coexist with real players. These advanced bots will be found across the map, safeguarding Strongholds and Black Sites, which contain high-tier loot. Within these Black Sites, players can find free weapon blueprints.

This article takes a closer look at the process of acquiring free weapon blueprints in Warzone 2.0

Obtaining free weapon blueprints from Black Sites in Warzone 2

Warzone 2.0 is just around the corner. It brings with it a plethora of new additions and changes to the Warzone series. The game introduces an upgraded Gulag system, a reimagined circle collapse mechanism, reinvented looting system, and more. However, what has fans most intrigued are the AI combatants.

Modern Warfare 2 introduced advanced AI to the Call of Duty series. They can be observed in the game's Campaign mode and Ground War modes. Now, they are making their way to Warzone 2, where these AI combatants will be a major part of the experience. These bots actively pursue real players but will attack them if the latter are spotted.

The AIs will spawn in Strongholds and Black Sites. These areas contain high-tier loot and players can earn their loadouts as a reward for clearing these locations of AI combatants.

Clearing a Stronghold or Black Site Loadouts are not leaving in #Warzone2 . There are three ways to secure:Purchase primary weapons only in Shops (fka Buy Stations)🪂 Public events in which any dropped Loadouts can be claimed by any squadClearing a Stronghold or Black Site Loadouts are not leaving in #Warzone2. There are three ways to secure: 💪 Purchase primary weapons only in Shops (fka Buy Stations) 🪂 Public events in which any dropped Loadouts can be claimed by any squad🔓 Clearing a Stronghold or Black Site https://t.co/kMyiotHbNn

Black Sites are where players will get free weapon blueprints as rewards. While getting to Strongholds and clearing will be a challenge, getting access to a Black Site demands the best of players. Here's how you can get inside one:

First, find a Stronghold. You will have to be the first player (in solo mode) or team to eliminate all enemies from a Stronghold. Doing this will grant you with the key to a Black Site. It is essential here to note that if you aren't the first player or team, you can still avail of the loot and loadout. Now that you have the key, go inside the Black Site and clear it of all the AI enemies.

Upon completion of the above three steps, players will be provided with free weapon blueprints for use in Modern Warfare 2 and WZ 2. However, there is no information at the moment about the blueprints on whether they will be random or the same for all.

What is a Black Site in Warzone 2?

Black Sites are AI combatant-infested areas in Al Mazrah that are heavily guarded. It offers players premium-tier loot and the opportunity to earn their customized loadout. These areas are difficult and contain challenging enemies that put a player’s skills to the test.

They are spread throughout the map and can only be accessed by a key earned by clearing a Stronghold. Players will need to be quick and patient while taking down these AI adversaries inside a Black Site.

This is all there is to know about earning free weapon blueprints in Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, will be launching on November 16 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

