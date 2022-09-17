Warzone 2.0: All Points of Interest on the new map, Al Mazrah

After several years of patience, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 players can expect a redefined new map in Modern Warfare II: Al-Mazrah. Fans of the Battle Royale genre must have tried Call of Duty: Warzone for the past two years.

However, players have not seen significant changes to the original Warzone maps compared to other big names in the industry like Apex Legends.

Fans of the Call of Duty franchise history can expect the return of several classic maps like Terminal in High-rise in the new Warzone map. The redesigned Gulag and water combat systems have also contributed to the game's overall hype before players get firsthand experience in the open beta.

This article delves into the lay of the land in the newly revealed Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 map, Al-Mazrah.

Points of Interest in the new Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 map, Al Mazrah

Overview of the map

Al Mazrah City in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 (Image via callofduty.com)

The Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 map holds 18 points of interest which seem diverse and engaging. The locations are listed below:

Al Mazrah City: The most urban site at Al Mazrah which was evacuated as residents moved to slums

Caves: Underground shelters and hideouts near surrounding a small village.

Hydroelectric: Source of renewable electrical energy providing the service to the entire region

Marshlands: An abandoned luxury resort haunts the riverbanks in the Mawizeh Marshlands

Port: Once the home to Al Mazrah's bustling economy, the Hafid port remains relatively unused due to international shipping restrictions.

Sa'id City: Home to a western-themed mall with a medieval-themed carnival and football stadium in its vicinity

Oasis: Ruins with an abundance of freshwater pools and palm trees

Taraq Village: A once peaceful village reduced to rust and rubble

Quarry: Abundant sources of Limestone are chiselled here which makes a separate industry

Observatory: Several domed structures were built atop the tallest mountain in Al Mazrah

Al Sharim Pass: Showcases an old monster overlooking relatively modern buildings which seem destroyed due to the ongoing onslaught of war

Cemetery: a site used as a remembrance for the fallen.

Ahkdar Village: A modernised village which is old enough to be recognised as a world heritage site.

Fortress: Built on an island, the medieval influences on the land are apparent in the stone monument.

Airport: A modern take on traditional architecture which acts as a host to both business and leisure activities.

Rohan Oil: One of the major sources of employment for Al Mazrah's population.

Sawah Village: Another bustling community which had to be evacuated due to rising sea levels.

Sarrif Bay: A fishing village with a modern resort and a vibrant downtown section

Potential Hot-drops

Sa’id City in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 (Image via callofduty.com)

Al Mazrah features various urban locations. The main city on the northwest side of the map will probably prove to be the hottest drop location when the open beta drops. Other cities seem relatively smaller than Al Mazrah city like Sa'id City, which features a handful of highrises.

Industrial locations like Port, Rohan Oil, and Al Malik Airport will see a lot more visitors than offbeat locations and medium-sized villages.

Sariff Bay in Call of Duty: Warzone (Image via callofduty.com)

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 also showcases smaller villages that are evenly distributed throughout the map. Taraq Village in the northernmost corner, Ahkdar village in the mid-east, and Sawah Village on the southwestern coast also seem like decent drop locations.

Warzone Loadout @Warzone_Loadout Introducing AL MAZRAH



Al Mazrah is the brand new Warzone 2.0 map coming November 16th!



I find it beautiful, but what do you think about it based on yesterday's gameplay?



#Warzone2 #MWII #ModernWarfare2 #CallOfDuty Introducing AL MAZRAHAl Mazrah is the brand new Warzone 2.0 map coming November 16th!I find it beautiful, but what do you think about it based on yesterday's gameplay? 🚨 Introducing AL MAZRAH 🚨Al Mazrah is the brand new Warzone 2.0 map coming November 16th!I find it beautiful, but what do you think about it based on yesterday's gameplay?#Warzone2 #MWII #ModernWarfare2 #CallOfDuty https://t.co/Q7D9iOhWqa

Adventurous players can stumble upon many off-beat but intriguing locations like the Oasis, Marshlands, Cemetery, Caves and Sarrif Bay. However, they are scattered around the map to cover the distances between larger locations. Coastal locations like Fortress and port will also see traffic depending on the direction of the drop-line.

Final Thoughts

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II beta releases on September 16 for players on PlayStation, and for all platforms on September 24. However, Xbox and Battle.Net players will be able to access the game on September 22nd itself.

Fans are extremely excited for the new chapter of Call of Duty: Warzone as the release date looms closer with each passing day.

