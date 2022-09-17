"Not another f***ing giant hill in the middle": Warzone 2.0's Al Mazrah map leaves players disappointed

The Call of Duty franchise begins a new chapter in the battle royale genre with the release of Warzone 2.0, which is set to arrive on November 16, 2022.

The hype for a brand new Warzone title is greater than ever, but the latest reveal of Warzone 2.0’s new map Al Mazrah during the COD: Next event has disappointed fans, with many claiming that it is similar to Warzone’s current and largest map, Caldera.

Warzone 2.0’s Al Mazrah fails to captivate the Reddit community ahead of launch

Akhdar Village, a major POI on Al Mazrah (Image via Activision)

Activision discussed the future of the Call of Duty franchise during the COD: Next showcase event that aired on September 15, and one of the major announcements was regarding Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, the much-awaited sequel to Call of Duty’s largest battle royale title.

The first ever gameplay was revealed during COD: Next, as top streamers and COD professionals duked it out on the brand new map Al Mazrah. The metropolitan city is located in the Republic of Adal (within the Call of Duty Modern Warfare II universe) and will play a vital role during the game's campaign.

Players will get to experience the largest Warzone map in its entirety when Warzone 2.0 releases, but the latest reveal through Call of Duty's official blog post has received mixed reactions from fans.

A Reddit post from user u/PangeiaPanacota provides the official map of Al Mazrah. The top comment, however, is indicative of the general consensus regarding the reveal of Warzone 2.0's first playable map. With over 1k upvotes, the comment by u/alex1596 reads:

"oh god no, not another f***ing giant hill in the middle"

The "hill" mentioned in the comment appears to be referring to the Observatory, or Zaya Observatory, one of the several points of interest (POIs) in Al Mazrah. The official description of the location from Call of Duty states the following:

"Atop the tallest mountain in Al Mazrah, several Domed structures, including a destroyed one, help the region chart out the stars. Note the research facilities between each of the observation buildings."

Despite Activision claiming that Al Mazrah is the largest Warzone map to date (surpassing even Warzone Pacific's Caldera), fans aren't fully convinced:

Others shared their concerns about the new Gulag system and other major changes in the game's mechanics, such as backpacks and armor plates:

The Observatory overlooking Al Mazrah (Image via Activision)

However, a segment of the community remains positive about Al Mazrah, since Warzone 2.0 will feature new methods of travel and a zone closing system:

As fans await the game's arrival, Call of Duty players can get access to the brand new gunsmith and gameplay changes through the Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Open Beta from September 16 to September 26.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is set to be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (on Battle.Net and Steam). The game will bring lots of new content, including a map, improved gameplay, Gulag, DMZ game mode, and more.

