Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 to feature a new re-invented Heartbeat sensor

New Heartbeat sensor coming to MW2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)
As announced at the Call of Duty: Next event, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will receive a new Heartbeat sensor. Much to players' delight, the event showcased a quick glimpse of this feature in a Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer reveal trailer.

The sensor allows players to track and observe multiple enemies in their proximity by monitoring heartbeats. One will hear a "beep" whenever the device detects a hostile target.

The device was first introduced in the original Modern Warfare 2, 2009. Since then, it has appeared in Modern Warfare 3 and Modern Warfare (2019).

Everything players need to know about Modern Warfare 2’s new Heartbeat sensor

The Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer reveal trailer showcased its new Heartbeat sensor. Also arriving in Warzone 2.0, the device has received a makeover and now appears to be much cleaner than its previous iterations.

Furthermore, its user interface appears bigger and carries a battery percentage indicator. This might suggest that the sensor won’t be available all the time, unlike in previous titles. The battery might drain, prompting players to recharge the equipment before using it again.

Apart from that, it shows the distance to the user’s nearest detected enemy. This feature, however, was present in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Next revealed a lot of information about the upcoming games. The hype has reached an unprecedented high and players can’t wait to get their hands on the upcoming titles. With both games featuring new equipment and combat systems, the franchise is truly entering the next-gen era.

With that being said, MW2 is one of the most anticipated titles of 2022. It is set to be the “most advanced Call of Duty” game in the series so far, featuring new audio technologies, graphical upgrades, advanced AI, and more.

The title will feature unique game modes whilst delivering a unified and deeply connected experience with Warzone 2.0. The beta for MW2 goes live on September 16 for PlayStation players who pre-ordered it.

Pre-Order now for early access to the #MWII Open BETA! The #MWII @Playstation Early Access Beta starts September 16, with Early and Open access Betas to follow on all platforms. bit.ly/MWIIPREORDER https://t.co/2GZ0laKE9C

The game is all set to launch on October 28, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

