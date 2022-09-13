How to play Warzone's Verdansk in 2022 

Call of Duty: Warzone was initially launched back in 2020 with a map called Verdansk. With different forms of terrains, from farmlands to mountains and high rises, Verdansk had it all.

Players loved the game and it was an instant success. Call of Duty’s take on the battle royale brought about a revolution in the genre and was a hit among fans.

Despite being loved so much, Verdansk ended up being removed from the game. Caldera officially replaced the iconic map on December 8, 2021. This was a decision that the fans didn’t like and its removal from Warzone received a lot of backlash from the community.

Fans of the game have been demanding the developers to bring back the iconic Verdansk for quite a while now; however, that hasn't happened so far. Since the last season of the game is now live, it is highly unlikely that the map will ever make a comeback. However, there’s still a way that players can enjoy Verdansk and relive those early days of the game before Warzone 2.0 arrives.

A guide to playing Warzone's iconic map, Verdansk

Despite the map not being a part of the game anymore, if players wish to drop into Verdansk and just have a good time with their friends, it is still doable. But there's a minor catch - players will be able to play it but there won’t be a PvP experience.

Here's how to play Verdansk as of 2022:

PC users will first have to turn on their Battle.net launcher. They will then have to head into Manage Content. Subsequently, they will have to select Special Ops and let the files download. The file size isn't big (around 25 GB on PC) and the download should be completed pretty quickly. If users already have this mode installed, they can proceed to the next step by launching their game. For console users, they can download the Co-op mode from within the game itself. Upon getting to the launch screen of the game, players will have to select Modern Warfare’s Co-op mode and not Warzone. Once in the Co-op mode, they will have to navigate to Special Operations. There, they can select any mode and play Verdansk with their friends. This, however, will be a PvE mode and not a PvP mode, as mentioned previously as well.

Players will need to own Modern Warfare (2019) for this method to work. If they don’t own the game, they will unfortunately be out of luck. But if they do, they can get started with Verdansk right away. For now, this is the only way players can set foot on the grounds of the iconic map once again.

This is quite a simple way for fans of Verdansk to enjoy the map with their friends. What made it truly unique was the presence of varied terrains that didn’t let players have a single dull moment.

Although the fan-favorite Verdansk might not be coming back again to PC and consoles, it might be added to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

Fans are expecting further details about the upcoming Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0, and Warzone Mobile from the Call of Duty: Next event this September 15. Modern Warfare 2's beta will begin after the event.

