How Modern Warfare 2's new advanced AI will look to hunt down players in-game

Infinity Ward on Twitter just dropped new intel about the upcoming Modern Warfare 2. Updates were shared regarding the advanced AI introduced in the game. The developers went in-depth discussing how the new AI will behave.

Modern Warfare 2 is set to be the “most advanced” Call of Duty game in the series so far. The focus this time around is on immersion and realism. In that regard, developers have added new audio technology, graphical upgrades, and advanced AI.

Using the processing capabilities of the next-gen consoles, Modern Warfare 2 is set to begin a new journey for the series.

Developers discuss new Modern Warfare 2 advanced AI

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard #inteldrops An exclusive look at the artificial intelligence tech bringing Call of Duty into a new era 🤖 #modernwarfare2 An exclusive look at the artificial intelligence tech bringing Call of Duty into a new era 🤖 #modernwarfare2 #inteldrops https://t.co/jLv0MaTIMW

The new intel drop talks about the upcoming title’s advanced AI. Here, the feature pertains to friendlies and enemies in the game.

Unlike previous iterations, AI will learn to observe player movements and execute relevant actions to gain an advantage. This feature will also interact with its environment. Allies and enemies will act tactically, using combat and cover maneuvering techniques to aid or hunt the player. These new AI enemies won’t simply walk right into one's crosshairs. They will avoid situations that are unfavorable for them.

Developers worked with the Navy SEALs and observed how people would react in different conditions. This was done to ensure that the movement of enemies and friends alike feel authentic.

They will replicate the movement of real-life soldiers and act diligently. For example, before entering a room, they will clear all the angles.

Players can experience this advanced AI in the Campaign and Special Ops modes.

Modern Warfare 2 is just around the corner and fans are more excited than ever. The reboot to the classic MW2 from 2009 has set expectations high. With new official intel drops, rumors and leaks, the hype is through the roof and fans can’t wait to get their hands on the title.

Players can now await the Call of Duty Next event to learn more about the highly-anticipated title.

The game is all set to launch on October 28, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul