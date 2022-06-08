Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Infinity Ward adds drastically improved AI in the sequel

Call of Duty has just released the much-awaited gameplay for the forthcoming Modern Warfare 2. This highly ambitious sequel is one of the most hyped games of the year, and fans couldn't be more excited.

Fans were privy to some major details regarding the game during the game's pre-reveal session with the developers.

Some of the features coming to the game are quite innovative and will probably change the way players have experienced Call of Duty over the years.

Modern Warfare 2 to add advanced AI in the game

One of the most important key features that will shape the future of Call of Duty is the new advanced Artificial Intelligence coming to MW2.

Jack O'Hara, the Game Director of Infinity Ward, also states that,

"AI brings Modern Warfare to life."

AI in the game will no longer just stand and watch players fight or engage in gunfights, it will have the ability to command player respect. AI-controlled enemies will be made aware of the environment, and like previous AI enemies in Call of Duty, they will not blindly jump into situations where a real player usually wouldn't.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Modern Warfare 2 will also still be available on Battle.net , as a new banner on Bnet store is up. us.shop.battle.net/en-us Modern Warfare 2 will also still be available on Battle.net, as a new banner on Bnet store is up. us.shop.battle.net/en-us https://t.co/eRK3rfAqb6

The devs have studied how real specialists operate in combat scenarios, and they have added what can perhaps be described as a real-human-like awareness to the AI. An example of this could be that in the campaign, the AI will check every corner, right and left, before entering a room.

According to the developers, the Environmental Awareness of AI in the game is next level. Foes will act according to the way players want them to act, which will make Modern Warfare 2 come across as more real. The behavioural patterns they offer will also feel more versatile and realistic.

Furthermore, the AI will be shared across all game modes.

Jack has confirmed all the rumors regarding Warzone 2 and its inclusion of an advanced AI are indeed true. The new Warzone will provide the same experience as Modern Warfare 2. The technology, as well as the key features, will be integrated into the ultimate battle royale game.

The developers promise a best-in-class experience that will remain consistent across various game modes.

The release date of Warzone 2, the new Warzone game (as the name has not been decided yet), is unknown. The game is in the development stage, and it is expected to be released early next year.

As for the release date of Modern Warfare 2, the game will be available for everyone to play from October 28.

