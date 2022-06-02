"The best Call of Duty of all time" - CDL pro players get their first hands-on experience of Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's gameplay reveal is on the horizon. While the excitement is at its peak, some professional Call of Duty players got to experience the first taste of the much-anticipated iteration of the FPS franchise.

Modern Warfare 2, undoubtedly, is the most hyped Call of Duty title to date. The moment developer Infinity Ward announced the release date, expectations skyrocketed instantaneously.

In the last two years, Call of Duty's two primary releases have been rather dry, compared to Modern Warfare (2019). This year, developer Infinity Ward and publisher Activision want to go all out in terms of the experience they want to deliver to fans. According to them, the new era of Call of Duty will be a fresh and iconic start.

Some CDL pros got the opportunity to play Modern Warfare 2 beforehand

Industry insider Tom Henderson stated in his recent tweet that some Call of Duty League professional players got the opportunity to play Modern Warfare 2 couple of weeks ago.

Their reactions to the game have still not been cleared yet, as they have likely given their feedback to the developers regarding the game and Infinity Ward might be making changes accordingly. However, some of the players and professional content creators have confirmed the information.

In his latest tweet, CDL pro Methodz spoke about how it was good that some players were allowed to play the game early and give feedback on how to improve the experience.

Methodz @Methodz Excited to say that some other pros and I were able to get our hands on #MWII ! Grateful for the opportunity to play early, while also being able to share feedback and discuss how we can continue making strides in the competitive world. Looking forward to playing again soon Excited to say that some other pros and I were able to get our hands on #MWII! Grateful for the opportunity to play early, while also being able to share feedback and discuss how we can continue making strides in the competitive world. Looking forward to playing again soon 😀

The only reaction from the pros that fans received was MN Attach's. As per his experience with the game, fans can expect the upcoming segment to be a massive hit and probably the greatest experience that Call of Duty has ever produced.

MN Attach @Attach Got the chance to play #MWIi early and I think it will be the Best Call of Duty of all time Got the chance to play #MWIi early and I think it will be the Best Call of Duty of all time

Another CoD professional, FaZe Simp, also announced that he spoke with the developers and is pretty excited for the future. With their immediate experience and feedback in mind, Modern Warfare 2 developers will probably make notable improvements to the game.

FaZe Simp @SimpXO 🏻 I had the chance to test MWII and talk to some of the devs about the game, excited for next year I had the chance to test MWII and talk to some of the devs about the game, excited for next year 🔥🙌🏻

Recent leaks and rumors regarding the game have revealed that the title will have a lot to offer, including a completely new extraction type game mode called 'DMZ,' dynamic weather, day/night cycle, and more. While none of this information is officially confirmed by Infinity Ward, fans will have to wait and see if these systems are coming to the game or not.

While the game's release date is set for October 28, the news regarding the gameplay reveal of Modern Warfare 2 has not been confirmed yet. However, all trusted leaks and sources have stated that the game's campaign will be showcased at Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2022 on June 9.

