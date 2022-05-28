Recent leak indicates Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might get PlayStation-exclusive VR experience

A new leak regarding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has just come to the surface. Since the announcement of the release date, fans have been getting impatient with each passing hour.

To feed their enthusiasm, leakers and insiders have been reporting staggering details about the forthcoming iteration over the past couple of days. It seems that after almost two dry years in the Call of Duty franchise, Activision and developer Infinity Ward are set to make it an immersive experience for fans.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



Modern Warfare 2 available October 28th! #MW2 BREAKING: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Artwork Reveal.Modern Warfare 2 available October 28th! #ModernWarfare2 BREAKING: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Artwork Reveal. Modern Warfare 2 available October 28th! #ModernWarfare2 #MW2 https://t.co/Ljadx2UN4X

The community's reaction holds utmost importance to them. So, it is expected that the developers are shaping a new era of Call of Duty for a larger audience. Furthermore, with the advancement of technology, there are new opportunities to give players a completely new and unique experience of Modern Warfare 2.

Leaker reveals Modern Warfare 2 to incorporate VR

Based on a recent leak, Infinity Ward might integrate a virtual reality experience into the much-awaited Call of Duty title, and the experience might be solely for PlayStation VR2. Furthermore, it could feature a Tier-1 Operator for fans to experience up-close.

Wccftech @wccftech Modern Warfare 2 to Feature Exclusive PS VR2 Experience; Killzone VR Also Rumored dlvr.it/SRCJFk Modern Warfare 2 to Feature Exclusive PS VR2 Experience; Killzone VR Also Rumored dlvr.it/SRCJFk https://t.co/u81w82cn5C

VR experience in Call of Duty is not something that might happen for Modern Warfare 2 for the very first time in the franchise's history. Previously, Activision tried to incorporate the system and make an entry into the world of virtual reality.

In Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Infinity Ward integrated a VR experience exclusively for PlayStation VR. The free-to-play experience immerses fans in the cockpit and gives control of a fighter jet named Jackal. However, it received mixed reactions from the community.

A critic stated:

"Call of Duty Infinite Warfare: Jackal Assault VR was a good idea, but the game itself is too short and not ambitious enough."

Infinity Ward's first attempt was not a huge success. So, if they want to make it again, the developers would do their best to give fans the ultimate VR experience.

Leaker Ralph Valve had also said to sources:

"With Infinity Ward seeing untapped potential in the virtual-reality sphere, they will be iterating upon their previous attempt seen in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, leveling their bets for Modern Warfare 2."

Rumored VR experience might be PSVR2 exclusive

With Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard, Call of Duty's future for PlayStation came into question. However, Sony's deal with Call of Duty lasts for the next three years, and Microsoft President Brad Smith said back in February that they have committed to Sony and make Call of Duty available on the PlayStation post-agreement.

Hence, incorporating VR via PSVR 2 might be something Infinity Ward can think of.

PlayStation @PlayStation State of Play returns next week! Tune in live at 3pm PT on June 2 for reveals, announcements, and more: play.st/3wPBZRS State of Play returns next week! Tune in live at 3pm PT on June 2 for reveals, announcements, and more: play.st/3wPBZRS https://t.co/NLLTAgvgLY

As for the VR experience in MW 2, there is no confirmation given by the developer Infinity Ward. However, Sony announced their Summer State of Play earlier today. The event will be held on June 2.

As per reports, the Japanese giant will showcase several titles getting developed for PSVR 2. Fans can expect that there will be a slot for Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be released on October 28.

