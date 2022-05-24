Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Release date, gameplay reveal, and more officially announced

Fans who were eagerly waiting for any official news regarding Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, their wait is finally over. Developer Infinity Ward has finally revealed something massive related to the forthcoming iteration.

In a very short tease, they revealed the release date of MW 2 alongside a major artwork of the fan-favorite character in the franchise, Simon "Ghost" Riley. The game is all set to be released on October 28 this year.

On their official social handles, Infinity Ward has revealed some significant key arts for Modern Warfare 2. The artworks showcased other major cast members in the game.

The Call of Duty blog has further claimed that the official artwork is just the start. This is the beginning of the ultimate future of the Call of Duty franchise.

As the community started getting berserk the moment the news dropped, there were some additional pieces of information regarding the much-awaited title.

Although there was no official confirmation by Activision or developer Infinity Ward, the artworks showcased massive hints regarding the gameplay reveal date of Modern Warfare 2. Here is what we know so far:

Modern Warfare 2 is all set to drop on October 28

As per the teaser, the much-awaited Call of Duty title will be released on October 28. As for the gameplay reveal, nothing has been confirmed by Activision yet. However, a small part of the teaser reveals a potential reveal date, which is June 8.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



June 8, 2022 is expected reveal per the teaser. Pre-orders of Modern Warfare 2 are not going live today. Stay tuned...June 8, 2022 is expected reveal per the teaser. #ModernWarfare2 Pre-orders of Modern Warfare 2 are not going live today. Stay tuned...June 8, 2022 is expected reveal per the teaser. #ModernWarfare2 https://t.co/wSc4Colnzt

As all the leaks suggested, June 8 was going to be some sort of reveal for Modern Warfare 2, and the developers could drop a teaser on YouTube and their social handles.

Further leaks confirmed that the game would showcase four minutes of campaign gameplay footage at Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest on June 9.

The teaser that was released today featured a drone shot of some realistic artwork of the fan-favorite characters, Captain Price, Ghost, John "Soap" MacTavish, and an entirely new character named Colonel Alejandro Vargas. As per the report, the new operator is a part of the Mexican Special Forces.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



Modern Warfare 2 available October 28th! #MW2 BREAKING: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Artwork Reveal.Modern Warfare 2 available October 28th! #ModernWarfare2 BREAKING: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Artwork Reveal. Modern Warfare 2 available October 28th! #ModernWarfare2 #MW2 https://t.co/Ljadx2UN4X

As per the Call of Duty blog:

Task Force 141 makes its massive impact and presence known across the Port of Long Beach, thanks to a colossal reveal on an unprecedented scale.

A global squad of iconic veterans and new legends of yet untold clandestine missions, these Operators are set to deliver a new era of Call of Duty when Modern Warfare® II releases on October 28, 2022.

Fans have been waiting for the game to be released. However, the pre-order date for the upcoming title has not yet been revealed. However, fans are pretty excited to see what the developers have in store.

