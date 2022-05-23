Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal date reportedly leaked - Campaign showcase, runtime, where to watch, and more

The much-awaited Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's reveal date is on the horizon right now. Activision has not confirmed anything yet and is probably waiting to give the community a massive surprise. However, some insider reports have suggested the upcoming reveal date and further details regarding the latest addition to the MW saga.

All the trusted sources have reported multiple times and we now have some hands-on details about how the reveal of the forthcoming iteration of Modern Warfare will roll out.

Over the past couple of weeks, multiple leaks and reports regarding the game have been floating around the community. Some leaks have suggested staggering details about the upcoming title.

Fans even saw leaked footage of what was said to be Modern Warfare 2. However, all these leaks and reports are pouring more into fans' excitement and now they are more excited than ever to get a proper glimpse of this year's Call of Duty.

As per the leaks, here's every single detail about the gameplay reveal, trailer, runtime, and more.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's reveal date and runtime confirmed by trusted sources

Popular CoD leaker Ralph Valve, in his exclusive with WhatIfGaming regarding the reveal date of MW 2 and the alpha release, stated:

"Here’s how Modern Warfare 2’s timeline of events should roll-out over the next few months preceding the title’s launch coming out this fall. Infinity Ward’s final teaser has seemingly been slated for June 2nd... gearing up towards the official Reveal expected to arrive for early June."

This suggests that developer Infinity Ward could possibly reveal a trailer on June 2nd and it will not be a part of the gameplay reveal. Fans are anticipating that a teaser for the game will be dropped on their social media handles.

Modern Warfare 2 reveal date and runtime

Ralph @RalphsValve Modern Warfare 2’s Campaign showing for #SummerGameFest has an approximate runtime of 4 minutes. Modern Warfare 2’s Campaign showing for #SummerGameFest has an approximate runtime of 4 minutes. https://t.co/cCxLUwf9jd

He recently reported that Infinity Ward will showcase the game's reveal trailer on June 8 and there is a significant chance that a further gameplay reveal will be held at Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest on June 9.

His recent exclusive also suggests that the Modern Warfare 2's campaign reveal, which is to be expected on June 9, will have approximately 4 minutes of runtime.

Prominent leaker Tom Henderson also confirmed that fans will experience a gameplay reveal of Modern Warfare 2 in early June.

While nothing about the game has been confirmed by the developer Infinity Ward, the said gameplay revealed at the event is subject to change. However, all the sources and reports have indicated that the same date and event will be the grand release stage of the much-awaited gameplay reveal.

So, fans just need to stay tuned to get further news regarding this and there is a great chance that they will get their first glimpse of Modern Warfare 2 at the expected event and time.

Summer Game Fest 2022

Summer Game Fest is a season of digital video game events where multiple publishers and developers announce upcoming games, events, and everything that will be a part of the gaming community in recent days.

The final attraction of last year's event was the Elden Ring's gameplay reveal. It is to be expected that Modern Warfare2 will steal the spot this year, if all rumors are to be true.

Here are all the details about when and where to watch the Summer Game Fest 2022.

When to watch Summer Game Fest 2022

The said programme will air on June 9 at 8 PM BST/11 AM PST/2 PM EST and 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Summer Game Fest 2022

The much-awaited event will air on live-streaming platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and more.

