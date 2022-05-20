Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gameplay allegedly revealed - Recent leak shows footage from upcoming title

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is arguably the most hyped Call of Duty in the history of the FPS franchise. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the gameplay reveal of the next iteration of Modern Warfare, a massive leak has just hit the market.

A leaker posted a video on Reddit where they allegedly claimed the video was footage from the much-awaited Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 2.

Details are sparse on the upcoming title so far and the developer Infinity Ward has not revealed anything as of today. However, over the last couple of weeks, there have been multiple leaks and rumors floating around across the community which have revealed some staggering details about the next segment of Modern Warfare.

Since the release of the logo's reveal teaser on April 28, fans have been clamoring for the forthcoming title of Call of Duty.

Alleged Modern Warfare 2's gameplay footage has been leaked

A Redditor named LitheBeep posted a video on his timeline, claiming that its a short gameplay footage of MW 2. While the video is of very low quality and the details are hard to see, here is everything we've gathered from the said footage.

The footage is only 10 seconds long, so there are only a few things that can be noticed. The video starts with an Operator inspecting their weapon, with the inspection animation being slightly different from the previous MW title.

The map that is visible in the footage is way more vibrant and rich in color than any other Modern Warfare map seen so far. So, fans can expect the biggest drawback that they had with Modern Warfare and Warzone - visibility issues due to the dark, grimmy war-torn environment setting - to be fixed by Infinity Ward.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ To be honest, the new Warzone 2 map looks more like Blackout than it does Warzone in terms of its layout.



It's going to be interesting to see how all of this plays out. To be honest, the new Warzone 2 map looks more like Blackout than it does Warzone in terms of its layout. It's going to be interesting to see how all of this plays out.

A previous leak by Tom Henderson suggested that the upcoming Warzone 2 map will be desert-themed and more like the "Blackout" map. In his Exputer exclusive with Exputer, he further revealed that the Warzone 2 map will be made from assets taken from MW 2's multiplayer maps.

The recent MW 2 leak showed a desert-themed map. Although the footage is pretty unclear, fans have found pretty much a similarity to the "Blackout" Battle Royale map.

While the original Modern Warfare 2 guns were pretty big hits back in the day, fans are expecting some of the OG guns to make a comeback in the next iteration. The leaked video gave a glimpse of what could possibly be the fan-favorite gun, UMP 45.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ But yeah... Just for additional context, the images/videos are from around Nov/Dec of last year... Not recently. So looking on the brighter side, it looks pretty good for a game that still has a year of dev. But yeah... Just for additional context, the images/videos are from around Nov/Dec of last year... Not recently. So looking on the brighter side, it looks pretty good for a game that still has a year of dev.

Fans also have other reasons to get excited, as according to trusted leaker Tom Henderson, the video that was recently leaked was from around November/December last year and things are subject to change. The developers had enough time to polish the game to a new height.

As for the reveal date of Modern Warfare 2, nothing has officially been revealed yet. However, trusted sources have verified that Infinity Ward will showcase the reveal trailer to the entire world on June 8. Furthermore, fans can expect to see raw footage from the single-player campaign at Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest on June 9.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan