Call of Duty Warzone 2 leak reveals AIs in the game: What is "Stronghold", and how does it work?

Multiple leaks regarding Call of Duty: Warzone 2 have been floating around recently. As the leaks suggest, a major new game-changing detail has come to light, which will change the experience forever.

While fans are still hopping onto the traditional Warzone, these reports make them intrigued about the upcoming iteration of Call of Duty's ultimate battle royale experience.

Earlier this year, publisher Activision confirmed that a completely new Warzone is in development. As the devs acknowledged that the game's current state is too bloated and too big to manage, fans need a fresh start.

As per reports, the developer Infinity Ward and other CoD studios are doing a complete overhaul and building a new battle royale experience from the ground up.

WIll Infinity Ward add AIs into Warzone 2?

There are multiple rumors and leaks that suggest various details regarding the upcoming segment. While everything is subject to change, the recent leaks have made fans more excited about the game than ever.

In his video, a leaker named NerosCinema explained many details about the forthcoming iteration.

• Slide cancelling not seen in tests NEW Warzone 2 info was released by @NerosCinema today but PLEASE take it with a grain of salt.• Defeat AI at a “stronghold” to get loadout• Bags return for looting• Firing Range to test guns• Pro Perks return• Armor system changes• Slide cancelling not seen in tests NEW Warzone 2 info was released by @NerosCinema today but PLEASE take it with a grain of salt.• Defeat AI at a “stronghold” to get loadout• Bags return for looting• Firing Range to test guns• Pro Perks return• Armor system changes• Slide cancelling not seen in tests

While these leaks are pretty, trusted leaker Tom Henderson verified all his reports and said:

"Sources have suggested that the majority of the information in the video is indeed accurate, with a few discrepancies here and there."

Tom Henderson is pretty popular in the CoD community and is renowned for his prominent leaks. In his Exputer exclusive, Tom explained a major game-changing system that will be integrated into the next segment.

Although this is not the first time, there is a high possibility that the developers will permanently add AIs to the game, which will make the experience from PvP to PvPvE. Previously, in season 2 of Warzone and Vanguard, there was one POI, which was secured by the AIs, but this new system will be nothing like that.

The new part of the game is called "Strongholds", and these sectors will all be located across the map. Players can see these sectors as obstacles to getting some rewards in-game.

These Strongholds will be guarded by strong AIs and contain objectives. Players need to clear the area and finish the job to gain access to their custom loadouts. The harder the Stronghold gets, the bigger the rewards.

As per the report, there are almost three large Strongholds and 20-25 small ones scattered all around the map. If one sector is taken, it is not further accessible by other teams/players.

The report says:

"Although Warzone 2 is still in development, Strongholds were described to me as being a new dynamic element to make players think carefully about their decisions, because once a Stronghold has been taken, no other players can access it. If there are no Strongholds available in your area, then you’ll either have to move to the next available location or wait for the train to turn up that spans the entire map."

Fans can only hope that most of the leaks are prominent and accurate. While there is no confirmation regarding this new addition in Warzone 2, only time will tell if we will see anything like this in the much-anticipated title.

