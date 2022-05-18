Call of Duty Vanguard May 2022 free week date, system requirements, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard season 3 is live right now. While fans are having a blast in Warzone's Operation Monarch, Activision is giving fans a week of free access to the Vanguard multiplayer.

Season 3: Classified Arms brings new multiplayer maps, weapons, operators, cosmetics, and more to Vanguard. Developer Sledgehammer Games is all set to give fans the experience of their latest iteration of Call of Duty for free once again.

While Warzone is free to play and a large chunk of the fanbase is devoted only to the battle royale experience, these free-to-play weeks in Activision's other offerings can be a breath of fresh air for them.

Here are all the details for players who don't own the game and are wondering what to expect from this one-week free haul.

When does the Vanguard free access week start?

In their latest report on the one-week free access to the game, the developer Sledgehammer Games stated,

"In Classified Arms, the third season for Call of Duty: Vanguard, global Nebula attacks continue to threaten the balance of power. We need all the help we can get to turn the tide back in our favor."

The game will be accessible to everyone starting May 18. Players can download the game and enjoy the entire Vanguard experience on that day, starting at 9 AM PT. Free access to the game will be available until May 24.

What can players expect from the free access week?

Arms Race

Players who partake in the free week will get the complete Call of Duty experience with access to the entire multiplayer portion of the game. Season 3's launch map 'Mayhem' will also be available for players this week.

Furthermore, players will be able to participate in the new mode called Arms Race, which was released in Season 2. This is an objective-based mode where the main goal is to capture all the bases.

Players can respawn at their captured base when they die and will have access to buy stations, where they can buff themselves with their favorite loadout or killstreaks to rain down fire on enemies.

Classic multiplayer maps

Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer (image via Activision)

During the free period, users will be able to play on all the classic multiplayer maps in the game, including Dome, Castle, Radar, and Shipment. For players who love fighting in dense areas and prefer close combat gunfights, Sledgehammer is offering the map 'Ship Haus' to them, which is probably the most fast-paced map in the game.

System requirements for Call of Duty Vanguard

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for PC players to run the game smoothly:

PC minimum requirements

CPU : Intel Core i3-4340k // AMD FX-6300

: Intel Core i3-4340k // AMD FX-6300 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage Space: 36GB at launch (Multiplayer & Zombies only)

36GB at launch (Multiplayer & Zombies only) Hi-rez Asseys Cache: Up to 32GB

Up to 32GB Operating System : 64-bit Windows 10 (1909 or later)

: 64-bit Windows 10 (1909 or later) Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 2GB // AMD Radeon RX 470

PC recommended requirements

CPU : Intel Core i5-2500K // AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

: Intel Core i5-2500K // AMD Ryzen 5 1600X RAM : 12GB

: 12GB Storage Space: 61GB at launch

61GB at launch Hi-rez assets cache: Up to 32GB

Up to 32GB Operating System : 64-bit Windows 10 (latest Service Pack) / Windows 11 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

: 64-bit Windows 10 (latest Service Pack) / Windows 11 64-bit (latest Service Pack) Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 // AMD Radeon RX 580

An additional download is required to participate in the multiplayer free access week, and the game will be available across all platforms for free from May 18 to May 24.

The game is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Battle.net.

