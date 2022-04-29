How to get Godzilla and King Kong skins in Call of Duty: Warzone

The epic crossover between Call of Duty and Godzilla vs. Kong is coming to Vanguard and Warzone with Season 3: Classified Arms.

The iconic giants of cinema are set to arrive during the Operation Monarch event on May 11. Leading up to that, players need to prepare for a fight against the gorilla and the reptile.

Like in the movie, there are hints that Mechagodzilla will join the fray. All of this has been detailed in event bundles that Call of Duty players can purchase to dress up as their favorite of the three.

How to obtain the Godzilla and King Kong skins in Call of Duty: Warzone and what comes with them

Battle royale players absolutely love adding more skins to their collection. The bundles featuring Godzilla, Mechagodzilla, and King Kong are sure to be extremely popular.

Like other BR games and other instances in Warzone, players can get these bundles and use the skins to run around Caldera and Rebirth Island as the massive Kaiju monsters.

King Kong

A look at the King Kong skin (Image via Activision)

Known as the Tracer Pack: Kong Limited Time Bundle, players can expect the following when purchased:

Kong Operator Skin (Wade)

Temple of Kong (Sniper Rifle Blueprint)

Skull Island Shaker (SMG Blueprint)

Kong's Scepter (Melee Weapon)

Gravity Inversion (Finishing Move)

Primal Power (Spray)

Jia's Doll (Weapon Charm)

Kong Roar (Animated Emblem)

Watch Your Back (Vanguard-exclusive Highlight Intro)

This bundle, and the upcoming two, can all be purchased through either Call of Duty: Warzone or Vanguard. Just head to the respective game's shop when the bundles are live to make the purchase.

Godzilla

A look at the Godzilla (left) skin (Image via Activision)

The bundle for Godzilla is known as the Tracer Pack: Godzilla Reactive Mastercraft Limited Time Bundle. It comes with:

Godzilla Ghillie Operator Skin (Shigenori)

Breath of Godzilla (Assault Rifle Blueprint)

Awakened Alpha (LMG Blueprint)

Gojira Stomp (Finishing Move)

Two Sprays

Protector of Earth (Calling Card)

Godzilla Heat Ray (Animated Emblem)

Big Mistake (Vanguard-exclusive MVP Highlight)

This will cost the same price as the other bundles and can be purchased in the in-game shop. Choose wisely to pick a team between all three or purchase more than one bundle for additional rewards.

Mechagodzilla

A look at the Mechagodzilla skin (Image via Activision)

All of the bundles will go on sale during Operation Monarch, and those who purchase at least two prior to June 16 will get a Godzilla vs. Kong Weapon Sticker and the Superspecies Player Title.

Any player who gets all three bundles will receive the Apex Phase Rifle SMG Blueprint. The bonus rewards will be given out when the Classified Arms Reloaded begins later in the season.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty #OperationMonarch Slap your tail, pound your chest, and release the beast within. It’s time to go BIG Slap your tail, pound your chest, and release the beast within. It’s time to go BIG 😤 #OperationMonarch https://t.co/EBHqIaJ8TP

For those just interested in the Tracer Pack: Mechagodzilla Limited Time Bundle in Call of Duty, here is what to expect:

Mechagodzilla Operator Skin (Constanze)

Cybernetic Destroyer (Assault Rifle Blueprint)

Neural Uplink (SMG Blueprint)

Nanometal Tail Blade (Melee Weapon)

Network Uptime (Watch)

Mechagodzilla Head (Charm)

Evolving Together (Emblem)

Machine Learning (Vanguard-exclusive MVP Highlight)

Rival Protocol (Vanguard-exclusive Highlight Intro)

Again, all three bundles will become available during Operation Monarch, which begins on May 11, 2022. They'll appear in the Shop, and buying the appropriate bundle will grant the respective King Kong, Godzilla, and Mechagodzilla skins.

