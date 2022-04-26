Call of Duty releases Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass trailer: First glimpse of Operation Monarch, new weapons, and more

Call of Duty Warzone just dropped the trailer for the Season 3 Battle Pass. After an almost dry season, fans are pretty excited about what Warzone has to offer this time around.

Following a lot of speculation, Call of Duty Warzone confirmed the Operation Monarch event on April 21. This was a much-awaited moment for fans. Today, Call of Duty finally released what appeared to be a preview of the gameplay of Operation Monarch and the new weapons coming in Season 3 Classified Arms.

Operation Monarch gameplay in Call of Duty Warzone

The two iconic monsters, Godzilla and Kong, are now stepping away from the big screen and onto Caldera.

Previously, players saw a collaboration between Call of Duty and Attack on Titan. Now with Godzilla and Kong, Call of Duty is taking another big leap into pop culture.

The trailer begins with a long-distance shot of the map from the sky. It then zooms into the jungle of Caldera. The dark, grim setting in the sky makes the map look more ominous. The immediate reaction from the community was also very positive.

The trailer also shows a cave, which was discovered by the operators in the game. The giant mural that is shown of Godzilla and Kong fighting is taken straight from the latest movie Godzilla vs Kong. This validates the existence of these two prehistoric monsters in the Call of Duty universe.

Mural of Kong and Godzilla (image via Activision)

The narrator then says:

“The darkest parts of our world always make their way to the surface.”

The trailer finally cuts to the gameplay of the event, Operation Monarch. The operators seem to be fighting Kong and Godzilla on Caldera. The new weapons released this season (that players can use to take on the two giants) will likely be extremely powerful.

New weapons, operators, and weapon skins in Season 3

In the trailer, Activision included some of the new weapons that will be available with the battle pass. The new assault rifle Nikita AVT and the new semi-auto rifle M1916 are both included in the Battle Pass of Season 3 Classified Arms.

The trailer also shows some of the new Operators and the skins that come with them. Fans are pretty excited to see Florence Carter, Mateo Hernandez, and Kim Tae Young in the upcoming season of Warzone. As for Operation Monarch, with the help of limited time bundles based on Godzilla, Mechagodzilla, and Kong, Operators can become the ultimate humans.

New skins and operators in Season 3 (Image via Activision)

The new Godzilla and Kong limited time bundles are also shown in the trailer. It includes three tracer packs: Kong Limited Time Bundle, Godzilla Reactive Mastercraft Limited Time Bundle, and Mechagodzilla Limited Time Bundle.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 Classified Arms is all set to arrive on April 27, and Operation Monarch will be available from May 11. Fans are pretty excited about the new season and everything that Activision has to offer.

