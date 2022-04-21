Warzone officially announces Godzilla vs Kong collaboration event: Release date and more

Call of Duty Warzone just dropped a trailer for their latest event, Operation Monarch. The last few days witnessed a lot of speculation about this event, but there was no confirmation from the official Call of Duty website until today.

Godzilla and Kong are probably the most iconic monsters in cinematic history. The two fictional Titans have been dominating Hollywood for the last three decades.

Players saw PUBG (Player Unknown’s Battleground) mobile having a collaboration with Godzilla vs Kong last year. Now with Call of Duty, the movie franchise is taking a big step in the gaming industry.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Godzilla vs Kong won’t just be a cutscene in #Warzone , don’t worry Godzilla vs Kong won’t just be a cutscene in #Warzone, don’t worry 😉 https://t.co/sJWcTdjDFo

Call of Duty Warzone just dropped the trailer for Operation Monarch

After collaborating with popular anime and manga series, Attack on Titan, Call of Duty is diving more and more into pop culture. There were fragments of clues and rumors that Godzilla and King Kong could arrive in Warzone. Fans were just waiting to see if the two Titans would step foot onto Caldera.

Earlier today, Twitter user Playstation Game Size revealed the information. According to the tweet, the Operation Monarch event will likely arrive on May 11 in Call of Duty Warzone.

Furthermore, at 9.00 AM PDT (9.30 PM IST), the official YouTube channel of Call of Duty revealed a teaser, which confirmed the rumored date.

The teaser starts with the narrator stating:

“It wasn't until sometime later that we realized the storm's coming.”

Later in the trailer, fans experience Kong destroying a World War 2 airplane before witnessing a big face-off between the infamous ape and Godzilla.

The teaser doesn't reveal much about the event, but this massive announcement made the community go crazy. On May 11, 2022, Operation Monarch is coming on Call of Duty Warzone. The time hasn’t been revealed yet, but it is expected that the event will start at 10.00 am PDT. However, this information isn’t confirmed by Activision.

With that being said, season 2 is almost at its end, and season 3 is on the way. Fans will be waiting for Operation Monarch, and Activision is going all out to make it a big success.

