What is in Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone's Snoop Dogg bundle? Legendary Operator, Weapon Blueprint, Prices, and more

Crossovers have been a common feature for recent Call of Duty franchises. Rap legend Snoop Dogg is making his arrival into the Warzone and Vanguard shooter universes this time around. This collaboration is a treat for fans of rap music and the shooter franchise and has been immensely appreciated.

The game was previously collaborated with Attack on Titan and gave two different skins based on the anime. However, the brand new collaboration only focuses on Snoop Dogg and specifically gives a bundle based on him.

This article will discuss everything arriving in the Call of Duty universe with the brand new bundle and give other info that might be useful to the readers.

About Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard’s Snoop Dogg bundle

Snoop Dogg is known to have accomplished many things, like becoming the owner of Death Row Records and breaking the world record for the largest cocktail.

Apart from this, the man has joined Faze Clan, which shows his passion for gaming. Activision decided to feature the celebrity in the Call of Duty franchise for all these accomplishments by bringing in an exclusive operator and a huge cosmetic bundle.

This is not the first time he is getting a cameo in video games, and he has appeared in various games like Def Jam fighting game and more. The man has always maintained a “gangsta” look and has always looked great in these types of games.

The entire bundle comes at a total price of 2400 COD Points and includes various items. The following is a list of things that are available in the Tracer Pack: Snoop Dogg Bundle-

Snoop Dogg (Legendary): Exclusive operator skin that features Snoop Dogg in a mafia outfit.

Bong Ripper (Legendary): Sniper blueprint that finds familiarity with the celebrity in the spotlight.

West Coast Bling (Legendary): Gold-themed Assault Rifle blueprint that is exclusive to this bundle.

Tha Shiznit (Legendary): An exclusive SMG blueprint that is based on 90s comic-styled elements.

The Original Gangsta (Legendary): Exclusive emblem in which Snoop Dogg's name is written in diamond and gold with greeneries around it.

Tactical Toke (Legendary): Bundle exclusive highlight intro that features Snoop Dogg holding a pistol.

Finishizzle Movizzle (Legendary): Stylized finishing move that features the swagger side of Snoop Dogg.

Hit this, FAM (Legendary): MVP Highlight animation that features Snoop Dogg firing at a dummy.

Mellow Metal (Legendary): Golden leaf charm that can be equipped on any weapon.

High Art (Legendary): Exclusive spray that features a leaf with a psychedelic coloring theme.

This bundle contains exclusive weapon bundles from three weapons, animations, charms, and more items that resemble Snoop Dogg.

Fans can find themselves in Snoop Dogg’s attire by buying this entire bundle or his exclusive skin in the game by visiting the shop or getting it from Call of Duty’s official page.

