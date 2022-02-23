How to obtain the Armored Titan Mastercraft Bundle in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime of this generation, and Call of Duty is making sure that the show gets its representation in their games.

Previously, Call of Duty had brought their first crossover by bringing a Levi skin, which didn't meet the fans' expectations by much. However, on February 22, 2022, Activision is getting yet another crossover bundle featuring the Armored Titan and other iconic items from the anime universe.

This latest bundle is named the Armored Titan Mastercraft Bundle and can only be obtained by paid means only. This article will guide players on how to get the bundle for themselves.

How to get the Armored Titan Mastercraft Bundle in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard?

The skin released in Call of Duty Warzone’s second season is a paid skin and can be acquired by paying 2400 CP (Call of Duty Points) in the store. The bundle mainly comes with the Armored Titan skin for Roland and an exclusive Armored Strength Assult Rifle blueprint.

The following list will discuss each cosmetic component included in the most recent skin line:

Armored Titan: Skin for Roland lets the operator shapeshift into one of nine iconic titans.

Armored Strength: Assault Rifle blueprint lets players morph their weapons into an Armored Titan-themed killing machine.

Colossus: Sniper rifle blueprint based on the infamous Colossus Titan from the anime.

Anti Personnel: Handgun blueprint that takes inspiration from pistols from the anime's final season.

Unstoppable Force: Highlight intro to showcase Roland's Armored Titan.

Die-urnal: Exclusive watch that follows the same aesthetics as the Armored Titan's design in the anime.

Titan Serum: Weapon charm that features an authentic titan syringe present in the anime.

Paradis Lost: Emblem that corresponds to the Wall Maria icon present in the anime.

Wall Titan: Spray that shows the peeking Colossal Titan demonstrated in the anime in Season 1.

Double XP Token: Consumable gives players a temporary XP boost for leveling up.

