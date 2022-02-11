Call of Duty Vanguard community gets excited as the Armored Titan from AoT enters the game

Call of Duty’s collaboration with Attack on Titan is not new among the fanbase. After bringing in a Levi-based cameo, the partnership extends with Armored Titan next.

Currently, Attack on Titan is one of the most talked-about anime of 2022, and Activision serves its fanbase in the best way possible. To bring both the shooter and anime together, Call of Duty Vanguard has received Reiner’s iconic Armored Titan, which is beloved among fans of the anime series.

Although the Levi skin got a massive backlash from the entire anime and COD community, Activision redeemed itself with the latest skin line. This article will give deep insight into how the COD community reacted to the collaboration.

Call of Duty Vanguard community reacts to Armored Titan skin from AoT

Attack on Titan is known all around the globe for its gruesome animation. The story puts viewers at the edge of their seats. The series has many notable characters like Levi Ackerman, Reiner Braun, and the main protagonist/antagonist, Eren Yeager.

Activision paid tribute to these famous characters by bringing operator skins that signify them. One of them was the developer's take on Levi Ackerman in the CoD universe. However, that ended up with a considerable backlash.

Regardless, that did not stop the new skin from touching fans' hearts of both AoT and CoD franchises as developers brought the Armored Titan skin to Call of Duty Vanguard.

Compared to the Levi-inspired skin, the Armored Titan skin has gotten massive hype as it also comes with a unique weapon blueprint. Both the operator skin and weapon skin have the same theme that implements the Armored Titan's hardening from the anime.

Also Read Article Continues below

There were discussions among the fans around how cool it would be if the operator were of actual size, and the only way to kill would be to hit its nape. If that turned out to be an event itself, it would indeed turn out to be a great success.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar