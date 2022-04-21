Call of Duty: Warzone Godzilla vs King Kong event start date and time leaked

What seemed too good to be true for Call of Duty: Warzone has turned into a reality as two mythical monsters are coming their way into the game. The earliest form of rumors was done in the primary parts of 2022 when there was news of King Kong and Godzilla arriving in the game.

The last few days have confirmed the rumors, and there's indeed an event focused around the two gigantic beasts. There has been one more leak that could potentially hint at when the event will start in the future.

Now we wait to see if the two titans actually arrive in game… Godzilla and King Kong have their own blueprints coming to #Warzone Now we wait to see if the two titans actually arrive in game… Godzilla and King Kong have their own blueprints coming to #Warzone! Now we wait to see if the two titans actually arrive in game… 👀 https://t.co/IzLXJF2GOD

Godzilla and King Kong will perhaps be the strangest addition that has ever been made to Call of Duty: Warzone. However, it's going to happen sooner than some players might expect. This will be another collaboration in line with the two Attack on Titan bundles released earlier in the game. If the leaks turn out to be accurate, Godzilla and King Kong's arrival to Caldera has less than a month remaining.

Call of Duty: Warzone leak reveals important information about Godzilla and King Kong event

Earlier in the day, Twitter user PlayStation Game Size made a tweet that contained information that Activision hasn't yet confirmed. The rumored information came from a backend update of the game that the developers have made.

According to the tweet, not only is the Godzilla vs King Kong event arriving, but it will also come in less than a month. The 'Operation Monarch' event will likely arrive on May 11 in the Call of Duty Warzone.

🟫 The Battle Begins May 11 ‍🌫️



#Warzone #CallofDuty Call Of Duty MW (Warzone) Update 1.57 Added to database.🟫 The Battle Begins May 11‍🌫️ 🚨 Call Of Duty MW (Warzone) Update 1.57 Added to database.🟫 The Battle Begins May 11 😶‍🌫️⬛ #Warzone #CallofDuty https://t.co/B0Sk7V3vRk

The time hasn't been revealed yet. However, Activision is likely to follow the same routine as they follow with all updates. As such, Operation Monarch will likely start at 10: 00 AM PDT. However, there could be a change in both time and dates, and players are advised to verify the information independently.

Call of Duty: Warzone's new season comes in a week, and it's expected that Activision will be revealing more information. Traditionally, the publisher doesn't disclose information much before time. However, the upcoming promo seems to have caused a difference as Activision has already released a promo teaser.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty DECLASSIFIED: Newly unearthed footage from secret facility B1108 on Caldera. DECLASSIFIED: Newly unearthed footage from secret facility B1108 on Caldera. https://t.co/1ia2F3fhzU

Activision seems to have bigger plans with the promo as a full-on event seems to be on the cards. It will be curious to see what nature and the rewards will Operation Monarch be.

Depending on the structure and rewards of the event, it could be an interesting few weeks coming up for all Call of Duty: Warzone players. If anyone among them has been asking for fresh content, it perhaps can't get any bigger than this.

