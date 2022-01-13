When is the Attack on Titan bundle releasing in COD Vanguard and Warzone Pacific?

Attack on Titan is coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific with a Store Bundle crossover.

The anime series is in the second half of its final season and will collaborate with both Call of Duty titles in celebration as part of the first major COD update of the new year 2022.

The Store Bundle will release shortly after the Mid-Season update drops in both games. The current launch date for it, given by Activision, is January 20, 2022, shortly after the update goes live.

The 'Attack on Titan' bundle comes to COD on January 20, 2022

PlayStation @PlayStation Give your heart, soldier! Attack on Titan crosses with Call of Duty in the Levi Edition Bundle. See the stylish items in action: play.st/33mLYms Give your heart, soldier! Attack on Titan crosses with Call of Duty in the Levi Edition Bundle. See the stylish items in action: play.st/33mLYms https://t.co/SARTqEkYJl

The Mid-Season update for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific will kick things off on January 13, 2022 at 9:00 AM PT. Approximately one week later and the Attack on Titan store bundle will arrive.

The time in which the bundle will become available has not been given, but it is safe to assume it will pop up according to the in-game shop's normal schedule. This means that on January 20, the bundle should appear at 11:00 AM PT.

When it does appear, players can purchase it with COD Points, like the majority of items in the Vanguard Store. This particular bundle will cost 2,400 CP, which is the equivalent of $19.99.

What is in the Attack on Titan Call of Duty bundle?

The bundle is called the Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan — Levi Edition Bundle. It is a 10-item Store Bundle that Activision says will please everyone, fan of the AOT franchise or not.

The following items can be found in the bundle:

Survey Corps Legendary Operator Skin

Historia Legendary Weapon Blueprint

Ymir Curse Legendary Weapon Blueprint

Titan Piercer Legendary Weapon Blueprint

Secret Keeper Epic Charm

One Hot Potato Rare Sticker

Wings of Freedom Rare Emblem

Steel Cut Legendary Finishing Move

Ultrahard Steel Legendary MVP Highlight

Vertical Maneuver Legendary Highlight Intro

Fans will immediately recognize the Operator skin as the gear worn by Captain Levi Ackerman and the Titan Piercer melee weapon as the blades used to defeat the Titans themselves.

Also Read Article Continues below

This Attack on Titan Bundle has plenty of cosmetics and firepower behind it, with SMG and Assault Rifle blueprints and animations to show off your love of the iconic anime and manga.

Edited by R. Elahi