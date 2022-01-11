Call of Duty Vanguard's Double XP periods: Everything you need to know

There are many things to level up when it comes to the Call of Duty Vanguard, starting from the weapons to the level of the player itself. XPs or Experience Points are extremely important for all the players naturally as they are the primary resources to level up.

Level-ups are extremely important, from making a gun more potent to unlocking more rewards on the battle pass. Also, the main level up helps players to unlock better gears which allows them to strengthen and customize the weapons they use in the game.

The most common procedure to gain XPs is to play the game. Many game modes are available in Call of Duty Vanguard's multiplayer modes. With different game modes like the Gun Game mode having the possibility of being added to the game, players are never bored.

There are regular periods of Double XP in the game to make things even more lucrative.

Call of Duty Vanguard's Double XP period details, next possible dates

Double XP weekends do precisely what the name might suggest: players earn two times the normal XP. These XPs are available across all game modes unless mentioned otherwise by the developers, or if there is a bug like what happened in the Plunder mode last month.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL If you want to level up your weapons quickly, Double Weapon XP tokens currently stack on top of the active Double Weapon XP in Plunder mode in Warzone Pacific. Unclear if this is a bug that will be fixed or intended. First pointed out by @ModernWarzone If you want to level up your weapons quickly, Double Weapon XP tokens currently stack on top of the active Double Weapon XP in Plunder mode in Warzone Pacific. Unclear if this is a bug that will be fixed or intended. First pointed out by @ModernWarzone.

The Double XPs also apply to all three types of XPs - weapon, character and battle pass. With players getting twice as many rewards for the same effort, it's not rocket science why these periods tend to be extremely popular and see more footfall.

With many players joining the game in recent months, Double XP rewards are ideal for beginners. But even veterans of the game can profit because it's not as easy to level up the weapons as one may think.

Additionally, there is a case of battle pass that players always try to complete to earn themselves the maximum available rewards.

January's first Double XP period is coming this week

According to Raven Software's Trello board, Call of Duty Vanguard players can get a Double XP period from January 14 to January 17. It's to be noted that Raven Software is in charge of Call of Duty Warzone Pacific, but the two games shared the same periods only last month.

Promotional events like Festive Fervor were also jointly shared by the two Call of Duty games. It seems pretty unlikely that the pattern will be changing all of a sudden.

If past releases are anything to go by, the Double XP weekend will start at 6:00 PM GMT or 10:00 AM PST. Overall, December was an excellent month for Call of Duty Vanguard fans to level up their weapons, characters, and battle passes, and they will soon likely be getting another one.

