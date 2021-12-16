Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Festive Fervor: Dates, rewards, and more

Exciting times are coming up for Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific players, as Christmas festivities may come a week early with the release of the upcoming Festive Fervor holiday event.

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific have found success with fans since their respective releases. Although both games have some drawbacks, it can be claimed that the two games engage players from all across the world in long and intense sessions.

Jon @MrDalekJD New "Festive Fervor" Christmas Event revealed for Call of Duty Vanguard & Warzone!



Zombies getting blessed with tons of new content.... oh wait there's literally nothing coming to Zombies in this 😐 New "Festive Fervor" Christmas Event revealed for Call of Duty Vanguard & Warzone!Zombies getting blessed with tons of new content.... oh wait there's literally nothing coming to Zombies in this 😐 https://t.co/kPU50b6uCa

However, repeating the same things can sometimes become grindy. New players can also sometimes find older games tough to get into. Activision hopes to solve both problems with their Festive Fervor event scheduled to hit before the Christmas period.

Features and release dates of the Festive Fervor holiday event in Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific

Free Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayers who are still unsure whether Call of Duty Vanguard is for their tastes have a wonderful opportunity to test that without any investment.

Between December 16 and 21, the full multiplayer experience will be available to all players along with a maximum Double XP, completely free. Those who decide to purchase the game will keep all progress on the same account.

Vanguard owners will get tier skips

The existing owners of Call of Duty Vanguard will receive 10 tier skips and an extra 10% of seasonal XP boost along with many more gifts. Anybody who buys the game before December 31 will be eligible for all these rewards, so there has never been a better time to acquire the game.

New challenges

There will be elves running all across the plains of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific. These will be special new challenges that reward players with different gifts upon completion.

PlayStation @PlayStation



👀 Hunt down Elf Team Six



🎁 Get plenty of holiday gifts



Call of Duty gets festive in 🎅 Fight Krampus👀 Hunt down Elf Team Six🎁 Get plenty of holiday giftsCall of Duty gets festive in #Vanguard and #Warzone Pacific on December 17. Full intel: play.st/3pVj58u 🎅 Fight Krampus👀 Hunt down Elf Team Six🎁 Get plenty of holiday giftsCall of Duty gets festive in #Vanguard and #Warzone Pacific on December 17. Full intel: play.st/3pVj58u https://t.co/mJdHZaOOH4

Beware of Krampus and the Festive Fervor Challenge

Krampus, the classic nemesis of father Christmas, is coming to the battlefields of Call of Duty Warzone Pacific and Vanguard. Then there is the main Festive Fervor event which has six challenges. Completing them will reward players with up to thirteen items, including weapon blueprints.

When does the Festive Fervor event start?

The Festive Fervor Holiday event will start across Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific on December 16, post updates in the respective games. Festive Fervor will also have 12 Festive Days of Deals on bundles available from December 14 across both games.

