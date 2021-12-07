Call of Duty Warzone Pacific: launch date, time, new weapons, and more

A new map is finally coming to Call of Duty Warzone, and it brings a lot of content to fulfill the hearts of the Battle Royale mode fans. It will arrive with Season 1 of Call of Duty: Vanguard on December 8, 2021.

The name of the new map is Caldera, and it’s going to be the second big-sized map after Verdansk. Players owning a copy of Call of Duty: Vanguard will have 24-hour early access to the map, and it will launch at 9 AM PDT.

All details regarding the Caldera map will be discussed in this article. Let’s find out what the new map has kept in store for all Warzone players worldwide.

Everything to know about Call of Duty Warzone Pacific

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific: Launch date and time

As mentioned earlier, Call of Duty Warzone Pacific is bringing a new map, Caldera, with the first season of Call of Duty: Vanguard. Players owning a copy of the latter mentioned title will have early access to the map from December 8, while the rest of the players will be able to play from December 9, 2021.

The release times across different time zones are 9:00 AM PDT, 5:00 PM GMT, 10:30 PM IST, and 6:00 PM CET.

Caldera will take the mantle of the main map, replacing the long-running Verdansk in Warzone. It is roughly the same size as Verdansk and has these 15 distinct areas for exploration:

Naval Arsenal

Industrial Docks

Runway

Ruins

Phosphate Mines

Peak

Beachhead

River Village

Clear Water Lagoon

Caldera Terminal

Agricultural Center

Shark's Lair Submarine Pen

Caldera Power Plant

Caldera Capital City

Royal Cabana Resort

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific: New weapons and operators

Call of Duty Warzone will bring a lot of new content with the arrival of Caldera. According to a leak from the PlayStation Store database, three new operators will with Season 1. The new guns will be introduced to the game, out of which two are going to be an M1944 Hyde Carbine or Welgun.

It has also been leaked before that some big Hollywood characters will be added to Call of Duty: Vanguard, which ultimately players would be able to use in Warzone as well. However, these are all rumors and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific: New vehicles

Apparently, new machine gunfighter aircraft will be added to Warzone as part of the new content. This will help in gaining more firepower. And to counteract this aircraft, an anti-air truck will have to be used to take it down. This anti-air truck will be an addition to the existing launchers or stationary AA turrets.

