After Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1's release was delayed from the initial launch day of December 2, the new content is now scheduled for a December 9, 2021 release.

The new content and Battle Pass for Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch at the same time worldwide but will vary with local times in different time zones. This article will provide all the information regarding the Season 1 content of the game.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1 Battle pass release date, time, and more

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1 is going to be released six days from now on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The preseason Battle Pass is on the verge of its end and a new iteration will be initiated with the arrival of the new season. The unlock times for the different timezones are as follows: 5:00 pm GMT, 6:00 pm CEST, 9:00 am EST, 12:00 pm PST, and 10:30 pm IST.

Activision has planned a lot of new content with the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1, including new weapons, maps, game modes, and Zombies. The battle royale mode, Warzone, is also getting a new map going by the name "Pacific" with the launch of the new season.

24-hour early access to the new Warzone map will be provided to the Call of Duty: Vanguard owners on December 8, 2021. The rest of the players will be able to play on the Pacific map from December 9, 2021. Cross-progression will also be enabled, with Warzone allowing players to rank up through Seasonal Prestige and unlock new content via the Battle Pass.

Stone @StoneMountain64 Detailed new warzone map dropped! I’m betting arsenal will be hot drop, thoughts? Detailed new warzone map dropped! I’m betting arsenal will be hot drop, thoughts? https://t.co/OeXmAOnmCK

Activision has also stated that Warzone players would be able to access the entire arsenal and barracks from Call of Duty: Vanguard with Season 1. This will include 40 weapons, new camouflage, more than a dozen operators, and more. A Double XP weekend will also follow with the new Season as it will help players level up their weapons, operators, and Battle Pass faster.

It has also been rumored that some big Hollywood characters will also be included with the new season. However, this information should be taken with a grain of salt since it is hearsay.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest first-person shooter game from Activision and is based on the Second World War theme. It goes back to the roots of the franchise’s original games and follows a traditional format of including both single-player and multiplayer modes.

Call of Duty Vanguard was released on November 5, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

