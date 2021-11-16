When is Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 starting? Release date and time for all regions

According to leaks and rumours, Call of Duty Vanguard is bringing its first season in the first week of December. Apparently, Activision has planned a lot of content like new maps, new weapons, new operators, etc., are going to be featured.

If the previous instances are taken into consideration, the new season will also be released at the same time worldwide. However, things might not go as smoothly as expected since a lot of PC and PS4 players are experiencing crash issues.

Let’s take a look at the release dates and their timings.

Release date and time of Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 for all regions

Activision is bringing the first season of its latest release on December 2. Call of Duty Vanguard was released on November 5 at the same time across the world. The times of the PC release for some of the regions are as follows: 4 AM GMT, 5 AM CET, 9 PM PDT, 10.30 AM IST. It can be expected that season one will also be dropping at the same time all over the world.

This will enable players from every community to access the content simultaneously. Call of Duty Vanguard is planning various things like new maps, new characters, and new game modes for its new season. Players are already excited about everything that the game is going to offer with its first season.

Warzone is going to change its title to Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific after they bring a new map into the battle royale mode. Call of Duty Vanguard is already integrated with Warzone, and its content for season one is expected to come at the same time as well. The Double XP weekend is also likely to start sometime after the release of season one.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_



Disney had been in talks with Activision in the summer on potential partnership opportunities. Both Captain America and Indiana Jones seem to be making their way to #Vanguard in the near future.

Some rumours are floating on the internet that some big Hollywood characters will also be included with the new season. However, this information should be taken with a grain of salt since all of this is hearsay.

Call of Duty Vanguard was released on November 5, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

