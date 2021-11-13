Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 leaks: Release date, multiplayer, zombies, and more

Call of Duty Vanguard is finally out for gamers to enjoy and it's brought a lot of leaked news with it as well. The game is the latest installment in the long-running military FPS series and takes the franchise back to the era of WWII.

Call of Duty Vanguard is currently in the midst of its pre-season, and leaks for season one are already floating around the internet. Multiple pieces of information like release dates, new DLCs for multiplayers, and more have been leaked already.

Players are getting excited about the content that's coming with the game’s first season. Here's a look at what could be in store for these gamers.

Everything regarding Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 leaks

It has only been a week since Call of Duty Vanguard was released and leaks of its season one are already surfacing on the web. The COD community is looking forward to all the content that is coming soon.

Apparently, season one for Call of Duty Vanguard is going live on December 2, 2021. It’s been almost a month since its worldwide release, and a Double XP weekend might be on its way before long.

The multiplayer in Call of Duty Vanguard is going to feature a lot of new content. New maps, new operators, new game modes, new weapons, and new skins are going to arrive with the new season. More information regarding this topic will unfold as days pass by so it’s recommended to regularly check their official Twitter handles.

It's also been rumored that some high-profile Hollywood characters are going to be associated with Call of Duty Vanguard. A new map for the battle royale mode, Warzone, is also going to arrive with the new season.

Disney had been in talks with Activision in the summer on potential partnership opportunities. Both Captain America and Indiana Jones seem to be making their way to #Vanguard in the near future.Disney had been in talks with Activision in the summer on potential partnership opportunities. Both Captain America and Indiana Jones seem to be making their way to #Vanguard in the near future.Disney had been in talks with Activision in the summer on potential partnership opportunities. https://t.co/XI7juVSdfC

Shipment, a fan-favorite map across multiple COD titles, will also mark its return in Vanguard. Historically, Call of Duty has released multiple trailers building up to the hype of their previous seasons, and the same is expected with Call of Duty Vanguard.

Call of Duty Vanguard was released on November 5, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

