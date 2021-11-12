Call of Duty Vanguard Double XP weekend: Start date, features, rewards, and more

XP has always been a crucial aspect of most shooter games and it’s no different in Call of Duty Vanguard. This particular upgrade mechanic is useful for increasing the in-game level and providing better weapons, attachments, and perks.

Call of Duty Vanguard includes different weapon levels, many Prestige ranks, and Battle Pass levels. To progress with each of them, XP has to play a very crucial role. The appearance of Double XP weekends in the previous Call of Duty titles helped players level up stuff.

Players are now waiting to take advantage of the next Double XP weekend in Call of Duty Vanguard.

Call of Duty Vanguard Double XP weekend details

Previously, Double XP weekends in other CoD titles offered Double Weapon XP, Double Standard XP, and Double Battle Pass XP. It’s expected to be the same with Call of Duty Vanguard as well. As of now, there are no specific dates for the XP event.

However, the Double XP weekend of Call of Duty Vanguard might see light with the arrival of season 1 on December 2, 2021. Double XP weekend helps players in multiple ways, starting with leveling up weapons to achieve higher Prestige ranks, the list goes on.

Based on previous instances, Double XP events generally went live at the following times across various timelines - 10:00 am PST, 12:00 pm CST, 1:00 pm EST, 5:00 pm GMT.

However, several big companies like Doritos and Mountain Dew have partnered with Activision, providing players with redeemable Double XP codes. All they need to do is buy certain products and each of them will have a Double XP code of varied length. Some of its details are given below:

Mountain Dew Vanguard Double XP:

20 oz bottles give 15 minutes of Double XP

18 packs give 60 minutes of Double XP

24 packs give 120 minutes of Double XP

Codes are either present inside the boxes or underneath the bottle caps.

Mountain Dew Game Fuel Vanguard Double XP:

16 oz cans give 15 minutes of Double XP + one operator skin

Codes are present on the tabs.

Doritos Vanguard Double XP:

2.75 oz bags give 15 minutes of Double XP

9.25 oz bags give 60 minutes of Double XP

Codes are present inside the bags.

Mountain Dew®

G15C-G7F1Z-KNVJ



To enter your code:

Go to

Sign up/log in to your Activision Account

Enter your code

Restart your game to see your new items



We're teaming up with our pals



Want to get ours first? Just help us get more likes on this tweet in 24 hours!

Apart from this marketing campaign, players who have bought the Ultimate Edition of Call of Duty Vanguard will also earn Double XP regularly.

