5 best Call of Duty: Vanguard weapons with the highest damage

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest iteration of the long-running military shooter series set in World War II. The franchise is well-known for having a vast arsenal of weapons in each game and Call of Duty: Vanguard is no different.

The game features a lot of weapons ranging from assault rifles to sniper rifles and more. Some of these weapons might also prove to be broken at launch and will likely be nerfed in later patches.

Here's a look at five weapons from different classes that deal insane damage in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Call of Duty: Vanguard's five most hard-hitting weapons

5) STG 44

STG44 (Image via Call of Duty: Vanguard)

The STG 44 is one of the most compelling assault rifles in Call of Duty: Vanguard at the moment. Falling under the S-Tier category, the STG 44 packs some serious damage, takes less time to kill, and has great recoil control with the proper attachments.

This weapon is great for mid-range combat, although with the right attachments it can match any play style. Available at launch, players will be rewarded if they grind the higher level perks of this particular weapon.

4) MP-40

MP-40 (Image via Call of Duty: Vanguard)

Another S-tier weapon in Call of Duty: Vanguard, the MP-40 is famous for shredding opponents. Often considered the best SMG in the game, the MP-40 is another powerful gun that’s available at launch.

The gun offers good movement speed, decent rate of fire, good accuracy, and is overall well-balanced. It is perfectly suited for close-range combat and medium-range combat to some extent. The gun can be used on most maps that are available at launch.

3) Kar98k

Kar98k (Image via Call of Duty: Vanguard)

The Kar98k is the ultimate bolt-action sniper rifle out of the three options in Call of Duty: Vanguard. This gun needs no introduction as it has been one of the most preferred guns in Call of Duty history.

The gun can take down enemies in both long-range and close-quarter combat. It is fairly accurate and can one-shot enemies quickly. When equipped with the perfect loadout, it can become even more deadly making for a frustrating build for enemies to go up against.

2) DP-27

DP-27 (Image via Call of Duty: Vanguard)

The DP-27 is one of the most efficient LMGs in Call of Duty: Vanguard. This gun is from the Soviets and is perfect for run-and-gun playstyles and rushing into the opponents’ base. It is also the strongest LMG in the game at the moment.

Players can unlock this beast at level 12 and when equipped with the right loadout, it can deal additional damage. Its mobility is better than the rest of the LMGs in the game as well, making it the most preferred gun for Rambo-style gameplay.

1) Combat Shotgun

Combat Shotgun (Image via Call of Duty: Vanguard)

Shotguns in any game are meant for close-quarters combat and this is no different in Call of Duty: Vanguard. The Combat Shotgun is one of the few shotgun options that are available in the game but deals an immense amount of damage.

Perfectly suited for smaller maps, the Combat Shotgun is available to use at launch. It can be even more deadly and frustrating when equipped with the proper loadout.

Edited by Danyal Arabi