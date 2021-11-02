Call of Duty: Vanguard official PC requirements, pre-loading date, and more

Call of Duty: Vanguard, developed by Sledgehammer Games, is the latest iteration of the long-running, annualized first-person military shooter franchise, Call of Duty.
Call of Duty: Vanguard takes the series back to the Second World War-era setting of the original titles. Developed on the same engine as 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Vanguard takes the players behind enemy lines to play as the first special operatives.
With a vast arsenal filled with in-depth customization, Call of Duty: Vanguard is shaping up to be a fantastic game.
Official PC minimum, recommended, competitive, and ultra 4k specs requirement for Call of Duty: Vanguard
The Call of Duty: Vanguard PC port is developed by Beenox. The different requirements for this title are:
Operating system
- Minimum: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)
- Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)
CPU
- Minimum: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300
- Recommended: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
- Competitive: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
- Ultra 4K: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
RAM
- Minimum: 8 GB
- Recommended: 12 GB
- Competitive/Ultra 4K: 16 GB
Storage space
- Minimum: 36 GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only)
- Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: 61 GB at launch
- Hi-Rez Assets Cache
- Minimum/Recommended/Competitive: Up to 32 GB
- Ultra 4K: Up to 64 GB
Graphics card
- Minimum: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470
- Recommended: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
- Competitive: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT
- Ultra 4K: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
Video memory
- Minimum: 2 GB
- Recommended: 4 GB
- Competitive: 8 GB
- Ultra 4K: 10 GB
Recommended drivers of NVIDIA/AMD
- NVIDIA: 472.12
- AMD: 21.9.1
Different editions and pre-load dates for Call of Duty: Vanguard
The newest Call of Duty title has two distinct editions for PC: Standard Edition ($59.99) and Ultimate Edition ($99.99). The latter includes the following content over the Standard Editon:
- Task Force One Pack (3 Operator Skins and 3 Weapon Blueprints with Tracer Rounds)
- Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips)
- 5 hours of 2XP
Pre-loading for PC will begin on November 2, 10 am PST, and the game will launch on November 5.