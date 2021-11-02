×
Create
Notifications

Call of Duty: Vanguard official PC requirements, pre-loading date, and more

Call of Duty: Vanguard is much awaited (Image by Activision, Sledgehammer Games)
Call of Duty: Vanguard is much awaited (Image by Activision, Sledgehammer Games)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Nov 02, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Feature

Call of Duty: Vanguard, developed by Sledgehammer Games, is the latest iteration of the long-running, annualized first-person military shooter franchise, Call of Duty.

Call of Duty: Vanguard takes the series back to the Second World War-era setting of the original titles. Developed on the same engine as 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Vanguard takes the players behind enemy lines to play as the first special operatives.

With a vast arsenal filled with in-depth customization, Call of Duty: Vanguard is shaping up to be a fantastic game.

Official PC minimum, recommended, competitive, and ultra 4k specs requirement for Call of Duty: Vanguard

The Call of Duty: Vanguard PC port is developed by Beenox. The different requirements for this title are:

Welcome to #CODSZN! 🙌#Vanguard begins a massive year of all the new Call of Duty content. We’re dropping everything you need to know about launch and the road to Season One: bit.ly/CODVGRoadmap https://t.co/ChR1XhIwR3

Operating system

  • Minimum: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)
  • Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)

CPU

  • Minimum: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300
  • Recommended: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
  • Competitive: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
  • Ultra 4K: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

RAM

  • Minimum: 8 GB
  • Recommended: 12 GB
  • Competitive/Ultra 4K: 16 GB

Storage space

  • Minimum: 36 GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only)
  • Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: 61 GB at launch
  • Hi-Rez Assets Cache
  • Minimum/Recommended/Competitive: Up to 32 GB
  • Ultra 4K: Up to 64 GB

Graphics card

  • Minimum: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470
  • Recommended: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
  • Competitive: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT
  • Ultra 4K: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Video memory

  • Minimum: 2 GB
  • Recommended: 4 GB
  • Competitive: 8 GB
  • Ultra 4K: 10 GB

Recommended drivers of NVIDIA/AMD

  • NVIDIA: 472.12
  • AMD: 21.9.1

Different editions and pre-load dates for Call of Duty: Vanguard

The newest Call of Duty title has two distinct editions for PC: Standard Edition ($59.99) and Ultimate Edition ($99.99). The latter includes the following content over the Standard Editon:

  • Task Force One Pack (3 Operator Skins and 3 Weapon Blueprints with Tracer Rounds)
  • Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips)
  • 5 hours of 2XP

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Pre-loading for PC will begin on November 2, 10 am PST, and the game will launch on November 5.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी