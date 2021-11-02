Call of Duty: Vanguard official PC requirements, pre-loading date, and more

Call of Duty: Vanguard, developed by Sledgehammer Games, is the latest iteration of the long-running, annualized first-person military shooter franchise, Call of Duty.

Call of Duty: Vanguard takes the series back to the Second World War-era setting of the original titles. Developed on the same engine as 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Vanguard takes the players behind enemy lines to play as the first special operatives.

With a vast arsenal filled with in-depth customization, Call of Duty: Vanguard is shaping up to be a fantastic game.

Official PC minimum, recommended, competitive, and ultra 4k specs requirement for Call of Duty: Vanguard

The Call of Duty: Vanguard PC port is developed by Beenox. The different requirements for this title are:

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



begins a massive year of all the new Call of Duty content. We’re dropping everything you need to know about launch and the road to Season One: Welcome to #CODSZN ! 🙌 #Vanguard begins a massive year of all the new Call of Duty content. We’re dropping everything you need to know about launch and the road to Season One: bit.ly/CODVGRoadmap Welcome to #CODSZN! 🙌#Vanguard begins a massive year of all the new Call of Duty content. We’re dropping everything you need to know about launch and the road to Season One: bit.ly/CODVGRoadmap https://t.co/ChR1XhIwR3

Operating system

Minimum: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)

Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)

CPU

Minimum: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

Recommended: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Competitive: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Ultra 4K: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

RAM

Minimum: 8 GB

Recommended: 12 GB

Competitive/Ultra 4K: 16 GB

Storage space

Minimum: 36 GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only)

Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: 61 GB at launch

Hi-Rez Assets Cache

Minimum/Recommended/Competitive: Up to 32 GB

Ultra 4K: Up to 64 GB

Graphics card

Minimum: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Recommended: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Competitive: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

Ultra 4K: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Video memory

Minimum: 2 GB

Recommended: 4 GB

Competitive: 8 GB

Ultra 4K: 10 GB

Recommended drivers of NVIDIA/AMD

NVIDIA: 472.12

AMD: 21.9.1

Different editions and pre-load dates for Call of Duty: Vanguard

The newest Call of Duty title has two distinct editions for PC: Standard Edition ($59.99) and Ultimate Edition ($99.99). The latter includes the following content over the Standard Editon:

Task Force One Pack (3 Operator Skins and 3 Weapon Blueprints with Tracer Rounds)

Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips)

5 hours of 2XP

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Pre-loading for PC will begin on November 2, 10 am PST, and the game will launch on November 5.

Edited by Ravi Iyer