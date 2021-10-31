How to pre-download Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on November 5, 2021, but players can pre-download it, so they don't have to wait to play.

Each console and system has set specific pre-download times for Call of Duty: Vanguard. If you bought the game digitally, you could have it ready to play as soon as it unlocks.

Most of the Call of Duty: Vanguard pre-download periods have already begun. If you are purchasing it digitally at this point, it will download automatically. Otherwise, you will need to go to the store you bought it from to pre-download it.

Pre-download times for Call of Duty: Vanguard

PlayStation 4 and 5 pre-downloads began October 28 at 9 PM PT in North and South America. The rest of the world gained access to pre-download Call of Duty: Vanguard at midnight local time on October 29.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S users all over the globe were able to start their pre-download on October 28 at 9 PM PT. Make sure your consoles are updated to the latest firmware.

In terms of PC, that information has not been released just yet. The only details regarding PC pre-downloads are that users can begin on November 2. An exact time was also not provided.

Download sizes for Call of Duty: Vanguard

The download sizes for Call of Duty: Vanguard vary by console. Again, PC information regarding this has not been provided, and more details will be given closer to November 2.

For consoles, here are the download sizes:

PlayStation 5 : 64.13 GB Download / 89.84 GB Space Required

: 64.13 GB Download / 89.84 GB Space Required PlayStation 4 : 54.65 GB Download / 93.12 GB Space Required

: 54.65 GB Download / 93.12 GB Space Required Xbox Series X|S : 61 GB Download / 61 GB Space Required

: 61 GB Download / 61 GB Space Required Xbox One: 56.6 GB Download / 56.6 GB Space Required

Like prior iterations of Call of Duty, once the game has been fully downloaded, a reduction of the overall file size is available. You can manage your storage space and opt only to download certain bits of the game if you prefer.

