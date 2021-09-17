The best PC keybinds for Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard is finally available to PC users through the beta. Unsurprisingly, players should always learn about the game's keybinds before jumping in. As always, the keybinds can be customized to fit one's preferences.

In Call of Duty: Vanguard, it's important to note that keybinds will be somewhat subjective. There are some selections that players can use which will typically feel more effective. Needless to say, different setups call for separate keybinds. In most cases, players can keep the default keybinds.

Keybinds in Call of Duty: Vanguard

As mentioned, many of the keybinds can be kept at default for Call of Duty: Vanguard. For players who are used to Modern Warfare or Warzone, the gameplay is similar and will call for many of the same setups.

However, the best keybind to change is the crouch key. Players may want to keep the prone and crouch keys as they are, but that isn't conducive to fast gameplay. When choosing a prone key, the best options are Z or L-CTRL. That way, it's still in range without being the center of attention.

In Call of Duty: Vanguard, drop shots are not nearly as effective as they are in Modern Warfare. Much of the time, the drop shot is a liability, so using the prone key won't be as important.

As for the crouch key, C will serve as an ideal option. It is easily accessible and crucial for combat in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Apart from these, most keybinds can be kept as defaults, unless players want to experiment. Some Vanguard players may even want to place their movement keys on their mouse. With that being said, other keybinds can be found below.

Call of Duty: Vanguard default keybind settings

Move Forward: W

Move Backward: S

Move Left: A

Move Right: D

Jump/Stand/Mantle: Space Bar

Crouch/Slide: C

Prone: CTRL

Sprint/Steady Aim: Shift

Fire Weapon: Left Mouse Click

Aim Down Sight: Right Mouse Click

Lethal: G

Tactical: Q

Field Upgrade: X

There are other keybinds to be customized and moved around as well, but the ones listed will be crucial to gameplay and should be prioritized. Also make sure to optimize the graphics settings on Call of Duty: Vanguard for the best performance.

