How to pre-order COD Vanguard and gain access to the open beta

Call of Duty: Vanguard has finally been revealed to the world, and players can begin to pre-order and prepare for an open beta in the near future.

After dropping a trailer, Vanguard had its own Warzone event, and there is plenty of information to digest now.

Around this time every year, the next Call of Duty is announced, and Vanguard is no different. The announcement typically gives the official release date and the ability to pre-order the game.

As always, fans of Call of Duty can pre-order the game physically or digitally, but they may have separate bonuses depending on the place.

Vanguard itself has been confirmed for a November 5, 2021 release date. Most of the Call of Duty games in the past have been released in November, so the revealed date wasn't much of a surprise. The pre-order for Vanguard should also be standard procedure as well.

Players will be able to pre-order Vanguard from places like Best Buy or GameStop if they want a physical copy. Amazon also tends to supply physical copies of games.

If players simply want the digital version of Vanguard, it can be pre-ordered from the PlayStation Store, the Xbox Microsoft store, or the Blizzard.net launcher for players that are on PC.

How to get access to the Open Beta for Call of Duty: Vanguard

When players pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard, they will receive access to the Open Beta of the game. Which platform or outlet players choose to pre-order from won't make a difference.

However, some outlets may allow players to refund before the game releases if they simply want to try the Open Beta. But it's not a guarantee.

Despite the announcement of an Open Beta if players pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard, there is no official date for the Open Beta itself. It's possible that it could take place in September or early October, but players will need to keep an eye out for updates on that end.

On top of access to the Open Beta for Call of Duty: Vanguard, a pre-order will also provide players with a blueprint for the PPSh-41 in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

The blueprint is a Mastercraft weapon that certainly fits the aesthetic of the next game with a shark-painted plane theme. It will carry over to the next Warzone map for sure, so players should grab one if they know they'll play both games.

Edited by R. Elahi