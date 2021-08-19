Call of Duty: Warzone will get a new World War 2 themed map with the release of Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard has been confirmed by Activision and to celebrate its release, a new map has been touted to arrive on Warzone. The map is based on World War 2 and has been developed by Raven.

Call of Duty: Warzone was a huge surprise for fans of the franchise following its reveal in 2020. The free-to-play Battle Royale game is loved by millions and was incorporated into the Modern Warfare reboot.

Join the #BattleofVerdansk and experience the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard



📅 - 8/19

🕥 - 10:30am PT

📍 - Verdansk pic.twitter.com/N0efSm5nOA — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 16, 2021

Since the game's release last year, it has received multiple seasonal updates, each arriving with plenty of new features. The game also collaborated with Call of Duty: Cold War to expand the Warzone universe. This collaboration brought new weapons and a map called "Rebirth Island" to the title.

New Call of Duty Warzone map with Vanguard

With the addition of Warzone to the Call of Duty franchise, the game itself has seen multiple changes following the release of other COD games. For instance, the addition of Rebirth Island to Warzone alongside the release of Call of Duty: Cold War was one such crossover between the two games.

A World War 2 based map coming to Warzone after Call of Duty: Vanguard release (Image via Activision)

This time around, Warzone will get a completely new map based on Call of Duty: Vanguard with a World War 2 setting. The latest map features weapons from that era alongside new operators and a fresh anti-cheat system.

As of now, Activision hasn’t revealed an exact date for the much-awaited Warzone map. However, the company announced that the new map will arrive sometime around this year, featuring new game modes, playlists, limited-time and seasonal events.

Call of Duty: #Vanguard

Worldwide Reveal on August 19 in #Warzone pic.twitter.com/DQTqaaLsF8 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 16, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard, developed by Sledgehammer Games, arrives globally on platforms including the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on November 5, 2021. All updates related to Warzone are expected to release following Vanguard’s arrival.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul