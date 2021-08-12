Warzone is going to get an anti-cheat in Season 5 according to rumors on Twitter

Call of Duty: Warzone players have time and again asked Activision to add an anti-cheat to the game, and rumors are coming in that suggest an anti-cheat in Warzone is soon going to be a reality.

Not only is the anti-cheat coming to Warzone, if the rumors are to be believed, it has been in the works for over a year. Activision has apparently been developing the anti-cheat all this time while players were dying of ridiculous aim-bots and wall hacks.

Raven Software has carried out several ban waves in recent months and has banned over 1 million Warzone accounts. However, this manual ban is not too effective as hackers can simply create another account and drop in to Warzone to terrorize legit players. Raven banned 50,000 accounts today and promised something was cooking behind the scenes.

🚫 Today we banned over 50,000 accounts in #Warzone.



More importantly, we are listening and hard at work behind the scenes.



We will have more info for you soon. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 11, 2021

Intel has also come out suggesting console cheats are now a reality. Previously, players on console were unaffected by hackers as hacks were only applicable on PC. With hackers strengthening their grip over Warzone, the last few months have seen many a regular Warzone player leave the game as they felt they did not stand a chance to win games with cheaters in every lobby.

Is an anti-cheat coming to Warzone in Season 5?

ModernWarzone posted on Twitter independent research material from @HonorTheCall, which shows a job description of a senior data scientist in Activision who talks about the development of an anti-cheat. The description mentions "both paid and F2P games", indicating that Warzone is included in Activision's anti-cheat program. The piece is dated "August 2020", which suggests that the program has been running for quite some time.

Can verify that a Warzone anti-cheat has been in the works for at LEAST 13 months. 🤯



This dates back to July of 2020, just 5 months after the worldwide launch of #Warzone!



This is based on @HonorTheCall’s independent research he shared with ModernWarzone privately today. pic.twitter.com/HzBrR5O9Og — ModernWarzone - FPS Gaming News (@ModernWarzone) August 12, 2021

Many have suggested that Activision let cheaters run amok in Warzone to let their anti-cheat learn from it, so that it is foolproof upon release. However, the question arises if this was the right way to treat all the legit players who have suffered the wrath of cheaters for more than a year.

It's funny to know that all these cheaters over the last year in Warzone were literal test rats. — ‏ً (@TheGhostOfHope) August 12, 2021

As for the burning issue, there is no confirmation, but the anti-cheat should be added to Warzone after the Season 5 launch. This might be one of the reasons why Season 5 was secretly postponed.

BREAKING: Anti Cheat is coming to #Warzone at the start of Season 5, as per @TheGhostOfHope. pic.twitter.com/eniXWGfYrL — Warzone Season 5 News (@BattleRoyaleCoD) August 11, 2021

Here's hoping the anti-cheat launch takes place as early as possible so that players can go in without the fear of anything but their own mistakes having them killed in Verdansk.

Edited by Sabine Algur