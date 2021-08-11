Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 5 seems to be delayed, but devs provide no intel

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is almost over, as Season 5 was scheduled to launch tomorrow. However, according to recent developments, the new season's release on August 12, as announced earlier, is uncertain.

Warzone and BOCW Season 5 roadmap (Image via Call of Duty)

Usually, players receive the download before the scheduled launch time to access the new content as the season goes live. However, no such download is available for the PlayStation, Xbox, or PC this time around. According to the schedule, players should have received the download today.

Be it Black Ops Cold War or Warzone, the new season is set to bring a ton of new content - new map changes, new POIs, weapons, operators, and a whole new Battle Pass.

What might have caused the update delay in Warzone and Cold War?

It is difficult to know the exact cause of the delay, given that developers haven't said anything on the matter. Usually, social media handles on Twitter and Reddit build hype for a new season, which is not present for this update.

Treyarch has teased a new map called Echelon and provided the first look at it. There will be five free maps in the new season of Black Ops Cold War multiplayer.

Welcome to Devil's Mountain.



The all-new Echelon arrives this week, one of five free maps coming to Multiplayer in Season Five. pic.twitter.com/HTtZZ9FExF — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) August 10, 2021

At the moment, there is no release date available on the Call of Duty site. It just says, "Season 5 is available this week."

The official site of Call of Duty does not have the release date for Season 5 (Image via Call of Duty)

Warzone will get some new content in the upcoming season, as the roadmap for Season 5 suggests. There will be multiple map changes, a new Gulag- Rush, and new perks like Combat Scout and Tempered.

Furthermore, a new mode is coming to Warzone called Clash, a team deathmatch with 50 players on each side, contesting for 200 points in Verdansk. Look out for official updates for the release date of Season 5 on Treyarch's official social media handles.

Edited by Srijan Sen