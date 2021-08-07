Every piece of content coming in Season 5 of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is set to drop next week, and there's plenty of content to look forward to.

As always, there is a roadmap set for the release already, and players can take a peek at what's to come.

On the road map, which has had the same format every season, the content is split between the launch and the mid-season update. So, if there are five maps that are going to be released in Season 5, only three will be available at launch. However, that doesn't mean players can't be prepared for the content to come in the meantime.

Like every other roadmap full of content, players can expect new maps, operators, and brand-new weapons to try out after unlocking.

All of the content coming to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone in Season 5

Weapons are perhaps the most important pieces of content that are added to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone every season. As mentioned above, some weapons will be added at launch, while others will be introduced during the mid-season update.

Weapons

EM2 Assault Rifle

TEC-9 Submachine

Cane Melee Weapon

Marshal Secondary Shotgun/Pistol (in-season)

Both the EM2 and the TEC-9 will be available through the Season 5 Battle Pass once everything goes live. The EM2 can be unlocked at tier 15, while the TEC-9 can be unlocked at tier 31. The Cane will likely be locked behind a melee challenge for players to complete.

Meanwhile, the Marshal will arrive in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone during the mid-season update.

Cold War maps

Echelon (6v6)

Slums (6v6)

Showroom (2v2 and 3v3)

Drive-in (6v6 in-season)

Zoo (6v6 in-season)

At the launch of Season 5, there will be three new maps in Black Ops Cold War, two of which are 6v6 maps.

Echelon is a unique map to Black Ops Cold War, while Slums is from Black Ops 2. Showroom is another unique 2v2 and 3v3 map in Cold War.

Later in the season, Drive-in will return from the original Black Ops. Zoo will also make a return from Black Ops.

Warzone

Mobile Broadcast Stations (POI)

Rush Gulag

Perks: Combat Scouting and Tempered

Clash

Some changes will be made to Warzone's Verdansk, including Mobile Broadcast Stations that can be placed around the map. They appear to give players a place to fight for rare loot. The Gulag will also be re-made into the Rush map from Black Ops 2.

New Warzone perks are also on their way to Season 5. Combat Scouting will give players a burst of field intel, while Tempered will change armor values up within Warzone. Meanwhile, Clash is a game mode that pits 50 players against 50 other players within the confines of Warzone's Verdansk.

Zombies

Outbreak Location

Death Perception Perk

Tesla Storm Field Upgrade

Flamethrower Support

Season 5 does not have a full map for zombies, but there is a new Outbreak region called Collateral.

New items and perks will also be available for players to utilize. The Flamethrower is a support weapon that will be available as a scorestreak in Black Ops Cold War Season 5. Death Perception, the new perk, outlines obscured enemies at its base level. Meanwhile, the Tesla Storm Field Upgrade will utilize lightning to stun and damage zombies.

Other additional cosmetics will also make their way into Warzone and Black Ops Cold War as Season 5 progresses.

