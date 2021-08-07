How to unlock the Cane in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 5

Season 5 has officially been announced for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. A new cane that players can unlock has also been announced for the season. However, it won't be as simple as earning it through the new Battle Pass.

The Cane in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is a melee weapon. It is simply a cane that players can use to sprint around and whack enemies with. Numerous melee weapons have been released in different Call of Duty games with each passing season. Whether they are released at season launch or through the mid-season varies.

One of the latest melee weapons was a mace that players could earn in a recent update. They could also purchase a bright green version of it in the store.

The Cane will also likely have a store variant that can be purchased for immediate use upon release. However, based on the release table for the weapon, players won't have to wait too long to unlock it for themselves.

How to unlock and use the Cane in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone when Season 5 launches

Season 5 of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone begins on August 12. Players will be able to unlock the Cane melee weapon as soon as the season starts. The Cane is not linked to the Battle Pass itself, so players will need to complete a challenge in order to get a hold of the weapon.

The official description for the Cane is as follows:

"Prepare to settle your disagreements properly and with a modicum of decorum with the Cane, a bludgeoning tool that is classy as it is deadly. Give your enemies a proper sorting with a quick swing from this new melee weapon, which can knock them unconscious after a crack upside the bonce."

The challenge that players need to complete to earn the Cane hasn't been revealed yet. However, most melee weapons have a similar trend. The challenge will likely involve earning kills in multiplayer while using a melee weapon in one form or another. Once the challenge is done after Season 5 releases, the Cane can be used freely in any loadout.

It's possible that Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will receive another melee weapon later in Season 5. It's not guaranteed, but plenty have been added to the game so far.

