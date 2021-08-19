Where to watch COD Warzone 'Battle of Verdansk' event: Regional timings, event details, and more

COD Warzone is hosting a new event today that will set the stage for the upcoming Call of Duty title, Vanguard. Warzone players have previously experienced this transition when Modern Warfare 2019 came to an end, and the COD Black Ops Cold War took over. Verdansk was nuked, and Warzone players witnessed the time travel that took Verdansk by almost four decades.

However, today's event in Warzone will not be a transition event but rather the first global reveal of the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard. Players can expect a trailer and some more insight into the game.

Join the #BattleofVerdansk and experience the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard



📅 - 8/19

🕥 - 10:30am PT

📍 - Verdansk pic.twitter.com/N0efSm5nOA — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 16, 2021

The game will be released in November this year, so there is still time before gameplay is shown. However, there might be some hidden Easter eggs that players might want to watch out for. Many are excited to learn about the future of Warzone, and it will be massive if Activision showcases anything connected to Verdansk.

The community is speculating about a lot of possibilities. The prevailing rumor is that an entirely new map is coming to Warzone, and it might be the end of Verdansk once and for all. There is also a new Warzone ending which the winning team can see when the credits roll at the end of the match. It shows a WWII sniper taking down one of the players while getting airlifted at the end of the match.

Finally got the #Vanguard Warzone ending. Shame it came at the end of a 2nd 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/FU1R1wHH32 — Maisdeux (@Maisdeux1) August 17, 2021

Regional timings for Battle of Verdansk event in Warzone

United Kingdom: 6:30 PM BST

EU: 7:30 PM CEST

US East Coast: 1:30 PM EDT

US West Coast: 10:30 AM PDT

India: 11:00 PM IST

Raven Software has yet to announce how the event will work and what players will have to do. Posters suggest a new weapon is coming to Verdansk, but it will not be something players would like to use. According to the only intel available, players need to "squad up and take it down."

We need every squad to be ready for a joint operation at 10:30AM PST on 8/19. #BattleofVerdansk pic.twitter.com/MdDXYh7n9k — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 16, 2021

Join a Warzone playlist at the right time to be a part of this reveal event and know all the answers to what awaits Warzone. Fans can also enjoy the event by simply watching their favorite streamers stream the entire event.

