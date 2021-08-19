COD Warzone event today (August 19th): When does Battle of Verdansk event start?

Warzone is currently in Season 5 and this might be the last season it enjoys with the current main title. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War has reached its last lap and a new title is going to take over this November. The entire shift is also going to affect Warzone as the free-to-play Battle Royale title needs to be adjusted to the timeline of the main title.

The new title will be known as COD Vanguard and Activision has already released its first official teaser trailer.

Activision has also announced a new event, Battle of Verdansk, which will set the stage for the new Call of Duty title and the world wide reveal of the upcoming title will happen inside Verdansk.

When does the Warzone event start?

The event has been confirmed to start on Thursday, August 19 at 6:30 pm BST and 10:30 am PT, across PS4, Xbox One and PC. Below is Activision's official notice to all Warzone players on how to participate in the event.

Join the battle and experience the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard live in-game. Be the first to the fight and be rewarded – report to Warzone and play in any playlist between 9:30 AM and 10:29 AM PT and prepare to participate in a limited-time Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP event before the battle begins.

What to expect from the 'Battle of Verdansk' Warzone event

Warzone players have already experienced a similar event when Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War was revealed. The nuke event back then was also filled with various Easter eggs and exciting reveals of what was to come.

Players can expect a similar experience this time around as well. The theme of the new Call of Duty revolves around WWII and since COD already has several World War titles, it will be interesting to see what Sledgehammer Games has introduced to revitalize the age-old theme.

While it is unlikely Activision will reveal any gameplay footage of the new title, any news on the future of Verdansk and Warzone will surely be welcomed.

